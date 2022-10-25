How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Will renters finally catch a break?
Oct 25, 2022

Will renters finally catch a break?

Allison Dinner/Getty Images
The upward trend in rents is easing, but will it last? Plus, new car sales kick into high gear, and wage gaps could narrow with new pay transparency laws.

Some signs that rents may be moderating after an up-and-down ride

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Oct 25, 2022
Migration shifts due to the pandemic are among the factors that have contributed to price fluctuations in the rental market.
"Both one- and two-bedroom rents are now about 9% higher this year than last year," said Anthemos Georgiades, CEO of Zumper.  
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Finding new cars on the lot is getting easier

by Matt Levin
Oct 25, 2022
New vehicle inventory is up an estimated 62% from last year as some supply roadblocks clear. But higher prices may stick.
General Motors told investors that it made $3.3 billion in profit last quarter, thanks in part to easing supply chains.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Wall Street widened the racial wealth gap. Can big banks help bridge it?

by Emily Flitter
Oct 25, 2022
In her new book, journalist Emily Flitter looks at how Wall Street giants have kept Black Americans out of the financial industry.
The JPMorgan Chase headquarters building in New York. Many major Wall Street firms pledged to support economic equality for Black Americans after the killing of George Floyd in 2020.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
New pay transparency laws mean companies will have to account for disparities

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Oct 25, 2022
It's not just job-seekers who will see pay ranges in job descriptions — it's everyone.
Several states will soon enact pay transparency laws that require companies to publicly disclose salary ranges in jobs postings.
Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images
How twin sisters launched an artisanal Cuban cigar shop in Miami

by Anais Amin
Oct 25, 2022
"Sharing a room with another alpha female is not easy. [...] We know how to work with each other at this point," says Yvette Rodriguez.
Yvette and Yvonne Rodriguez, owners of Tres Lindas Cubanas Cigars.
Courtesy Tres Lindas Cubanas Cigars
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

