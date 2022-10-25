Will renters finally catch a break?
The upward trend in rents is easing, but will it last? Plus, new car sales kick into high gear, and wage gaps could narrow with new pay transparency laws.
Segments From this episode
Some signs that rents may be moderating after an up-and-down ride
Migration shifts due to the pandemic are among the factors that have contributed to price fluctuations in the rental market.
Finding new cars on the lot is getting easier
New vehicle inventory is up an estimated 62% from last year as some supply roadblocks clear. But higher prices may stick.
Wall Street widened the racial wealth gap. Can big banks help bridge it?
In her new book, journalist Emily Flitter looks at how Wall Street giants have kept Black Americans out of the financial industry.
New pay transparency laws mean companies will have to account for disparities
It's not just job-seekers who will see pay ranges in job descriptions — it's everyone.
How twin sisters launched an artisanal Cuban cigar shop in Miami
"Sharing a room with another alpha female is not easy. [...] We know how to work with each other at this point," says Yvette Rodriguez.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer