How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Why are mortgage rates falling?
Dec 7, 2022

Why are mortgage rates falling?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
While interest rates set by the Fed are rising, mortgage rates are dipping. Why? Plus, the uphill battle to boost opioid addiction treatment.

Segments From this episode

Here's why mortgage rates have been falling

by Matt Levin
Dec 7, 2022
While the Fed has continued to hike interest rates, the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage has dropped from 7.16% to 6.4%.
When there’s a big surge in investor demand for mortgage bonds, "the price goes up, the rate goes down, and that trickles through to what the homeowners will see," said Jeana Curro at Bank of America.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What does the price cap on Russian oil mean for global oil prices?

by Lily Jamali
Dec 7, 2022
The $60 price cap was designed to limit Russian oil revenues, while keeping the oil itself flowing to avoid a global price shock.
After debating how high to set a price cap on Russian oil, Western allies agreed to $60 per barrel. Above, an oil refinery in Moscow.
Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Pinched by inflation, more people turn to crowdfunding to cover basic necessities

by Samantha Fields
Dec 7, 2022
The number of GoFundMe fundraisers for baby formula doubled, and requests for help covering gas and groceries also increased.
With prices for food and other goods climbing, more people have created GoFundMe pages to attract donations.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Prescription drugs are effective treatments for opioid addiction. Expanding access won't be easy.

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 7, 2022
Right now, only 5% of people battling opioid use disorder have access to the treatments. The Biden Administration wants universal access by 2025.
Methadone — the oldest and most widely used addiction medication — is highly regulated by federal agencies.
Hailshadow/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Job gains for people with disabilities are outpacing those for other groups, thanks to telework

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Dec 7, 2022
People with disabilities have long asked to work from home, says Nicole Maestas of Harvard. The pandemic proved it can be done.
Increased telework opportunities have allowed people with disabilities to make employment gains.
Christophe Archambault/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:49 PM PST
18:25
4:14 PM PST
27:22
1:39 PM PST
1:50
7:46 AM PST
8:32
2:47 AM PST
8:31
Dec 1, 2022
39:21
3:00 AM PST
35:02
Why is streaming video still so messy?
Why is streaming video still so messy?
Pentagon's weapons buyer on replenishing stockpiles and fortifying supply chains
Pentagon's weapons buyer on replenishing stockpiles and fortifying supply chains
At The Sports Bra in Portland, it's all women's sports, all the time
At The Sports Bra in Portland, it's all women's sports, all the time
Congested supply chains may finally be easing as inventories fall
Congested supply chains may finally be easing as inventories fall