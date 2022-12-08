Why are mortgage rates falling?
While interest rates set by the Fed are rising, mortgage rates are dipping. Why? Plus, the uphill battle to boost opioid addiction treatment.
Here's why mortgage rates have been falling
While the Fed has continued to hike interest rates, the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage has dropped from 7.16% to 6.4%.
What does the price cap on Russian oil mean for global oil prices?
The $60 price cap was designed to limit Russian oil revenues, while keeping the oil itself flowing to avoid a global price shock.
Pinched by inflation, more people turn to crowdfunding to cover basic necessities
The number of GoFundMe fundraisers for baby formula doubled, and requests for help covering gas and groceries also increased.
Prescription drugs are effective treatments for opioid addiction. Expanding access won't be easy.
Right now, only 5% of people battling opioid use disorder have access to the treatments. The Biden Administration wants universal access by 2025.
Job gains for people with disabilities are outpacing those for other groups, thanks to telework
People with disabilities have long asked to work from home, says Nicole Maestas of Harvard. The pandemic proved it can be done.
