When a 10-day strike could cost $5 billion
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
If the United Auto Workers go on strike this week, the impact could be massive. Today, we'll examine the potential toll on the economy.
Segments From this episode
Consumers expect inflation to tick down in the next 3 years
But they expect other key measures to be less positive. Here's what that means for the Fed.
United Auto Workers strike would hit the Upper Midwest hard
Contracts with Ford, GM and Stellantis all end at the end of Thursday, and the president of the United Auto Workers union has made clear that members are prepared to strike.
Is retail theft really rising?
Retailers want stiffer sentences for what they say is rising theft. But the data isn't clear, says Nicole Lewis of The Marshall Project.
Thanks to AI, more U.S. workers worry that technology threatens their jobs
In the past, technology has displaced jobs but the economy has continually created new ones. Some experts see greater losses this time.
Filipino nurses fill critical jobs as workforce shortage intensifies
Foreign nurses are in high demand to support patients in U.S. nursing homes and hospitals, but visa barriers remain in place.
Arena tours leave little to trickle down to this indie Iowa venue
Smaller stages want a slice of your entertainment budget, but blowout events like the Beyoncé and Taylor Swift tours are eating them up.
Music from the episode
Izzo (H.O.V.A.) JAY-Z
High and Dry Radiohead
All The Stars (with SZA) Kendrick Lamar, SZA
Creep TLC
Tidal Wave Butcher Brown
Bonita Applebum A Tribe Called Quest
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer