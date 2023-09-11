Skin in the GameAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

When a 10-day strike could cost $5 billion
Sep 11, 2023

When a 10-day strike could cost $5 billion

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
If the United Auto Workers go on strike this week, the impact could be massive. Today, we'll examine the potential toll on the economy.

Consumers expect inflation to tick down in the next 3 years

by Kristin Schwab
Sep 11, 2023
But they expect other key measures to be less positive. Here's what that means for the Fed.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
United Auto Workers strike would hit the Upper Midwest hard

by Henry Epp
Sep 11, 2023
Contracts with Ford, GM and Stellantis all end at the end of Thursday, and the president of the United Auto Workers union has made clear that members are prepared to strike.
Some United Auto Workers members in Detroit gathered after the city's Labor Day parade in early September.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Is retail theft really rising?

by Kai Ryssdal and Livi Burdette
Sep 11, 2023
Retailers want stiffer sentences for what they say is rising theft. But the data isn't clear, says Nicole Lewis of The Marshall Project.
Retailers are locking up some items on shelves to prevent theft.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Thanks to AI, more U.S. workers worry that technology threatens their jobs

by Kimberly Adams
Sep 11, 2023
In the past, technology has displaced jobs but the economy has continually created new ones. Some experts see greater losses this time.
Many college-educated workers are anxious about the potential for their jobs to be automated, a new Gallup poll finds.
Guillaume/Getty Images
Filipino nurses fill critical jobs as workforce shortage intensifies

by Elizabeth Trovall
Sep 11, 2023
Foreign nurses are in high demand to support patients in U.S. nursing homes and hospitals, but visa barriers remain in place.
Houston-area Filipino nurses Cristina Dimafiles and JohnRich Levine are veterans of the field.
Elizabeth Trovall/Marketplace
Arena tours leave little to trickle down to this indie Iowa venue

by Livi Burdette
Sep 11, 2023
Smaller stages want a slice of your entertainment budget, but blowout events like the Beyoncé and Taylor Swift tours are eating them up.
Tobi Parks, owner of xBk, above, says the joy in operating an independent venue is helping her community discover new artists.
Courtesy Lucius Pham
Izzo (H.O.V.A.) JAY-Z
High and Dry Radiohead
All The Stars (with SZA) Kendrick Lamar, SZA
Creep TLC
Tidal Wave Butcher Brown
Bonita Applebum A Tribe Called Quest

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer

