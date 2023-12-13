How We SurviveFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

What’s the Fed’s word of the year?
Dec 13, 2023

What's the Fed's word of the year?

Alex Wong/Getty Images
It's certainly not "rizz." But Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did hint at interest rate cuts in 2024.

If the Federal Reserve had a word of the year, what would it be?

by Matt Levin
Dec 13, 2023
We asked economists to give us a word of the year for 2023 that summed up the zeitgeist for monetary policy.
Economist Skanda Amarnath at Employ America says "fortunate" is the word he'd use to describe the Fed's 2023.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
How one California startup hopes to make EV infrastructure more reliable

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Dec 13, 2023
ChargerHelp is seeking to train a network of field technicians that can keep EV chargers online.
Evette Ellis and Kameale C. Terry, co-founders of ChargerHelp, one of many startups poised to benefit from federal investment in America’s charging network.
Stephen McGee/Michigan Central
When will solar and wind overtake coal? Soon, U.S. energy agency says.

by Henry Epp
Dec 13, 2023
The transition in the electric power sector has more to do with market forces than government policy.
Wind turbines in Big Spring, Texas. The cost-effectiveness of wind and solar power gives them a market advantage over coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Here's why your car insurance is more expensive these days

by Stephanie Hughes
Dec 13, 2023
Motor vehicle insurance costs are up 19.2% from last year.
An uptick in extreme weather, which can cause damage to vehicles, is one reason car insurance is getting more expensive.
It’s this baklava baker’s final year in her home kitchen

by Andie Corban

The holidays are always the busiest time of year for Rita Magalde of Draper, Utah. When the dust settles, she’s planning on moving into her new commercial kitchen.

Music from the episode

As It Was1 Harry Styles
Boy With Luv BTS
Relax Moment SURAN
Death Bed (Coffee for your head) Vox Freaks

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

