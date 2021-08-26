Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
What will it take to diversify manufacturing?
Aug 26, 2021

What will it take to diversify manufacturing?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also: a dip in food insecurity for families of color, how a disaster declaration could help those hit by drought and an educator goes back to school — as a student and teacher.

Segments From this episode

Why governors and Congress members want a drought disaster declaration

by Samantha Fields
Aug 26, 2021
Ranchers are hurting as 98% of the West experiences drought. A declaration could free up funds to help them.
A water crisis sign is seen in California's Kern County, one of the top agriculture-producing counties in the San Joaquin Valley, in April 2021.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

Why one high school teacher is becoming a student again

by Andie Corban
Aug 26, 2021
"The burnout factor is real," Catherine Fink of Longmont, Colorado, says of teaching. She's starting her first year of law school.
"If it was more financially rewarding, I might stay in it," Catherine Fink says of teaching.
Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Cybercriminals are attacking supply chains, but why?

by Kai Ryssdal and Anais Amin
Aug 26, 2021
Attacks on businesses and corporations have ramped up this year. They can have a lasting effect on people and the economy.
Cyberattacks like the SolarWinds hack are increasingly common because it's hard for companies and governments to verify the security of every company they work with.
Leon Neal via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

See You Leave RJD2, STS, Khari Mateen
Mobius Streak Hiatus Kaiyote
Waves Pablo Allah
Black Sands Bonobo
Huron River Drive Shigeto
Tech Romance Her Space Holiday

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:36 PM PDT
27:00
10:00 AM PDT
34:03
2:08 PM PDT
1:50
7:42 AM PDT
10:03
2:26 AM PDT
8:14
Aug 25, 2021
14:52
Aug 20, 2021
41:07
Could the lessons of the pandemic be a boon to workers with disabilities?
Could the lessons of the pandemic be a boon to workers with disabilities?
How much is the U.S. investing in apprenticeship programs?
How much is the U.S. investing in apprenticeship programs?
Delta Airlines' $200 charge to unvaccinated employees puts penalty power to the test
Delta Airlines' $200 charge to unvaccinated employees puts penalty power to the test
White House seeks to plug cybersecurity job hole
White House seeks to plug cybersecurity job hole