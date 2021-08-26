What will it take to diversify manufacturing?
Also: a dip in food insecurity for families of color, how a disaster declaration could help those hit by drought and an educator goes back to school — as a student and teacher.
Segments From this episode
Why governors and Congress members want a drought disaster declaration
Ranchers are hurting as 98% of the West experiences drought. A declaration could free up funds to help them.
Why one high school teacher is becoming a student again
"The burnout factor is real," Catherine Fink of Longmont, Colorado, says of teaching. She's starting her first year of law school.
Cybercriminals are attacking supply chains, but why?
Attacks on businesses and corporations have ramped up this year. They can have a lasting effect on people and the economy.
Music from the episode
See You Leave RJD2, STS, Khari Mateen
Mobius Streak Hiatus Kaiyote
Waves Pablo Allah
Black Sands Bonobo
Huron River Drive Shigeto
Tech Romance Her Space Holiday
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer