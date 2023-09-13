How We SurviveAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...Million Bazillion

What will inflation look like in 6 months?
Sep 13, 2023

What will inflation look like in 6 months?

Sep 13, 2023

Mario Tama/Getty Images
We dust off our economic crystal ball. Also, we look at the big life events that push people to house hunt.

Let's ask our crystal ball: Where will inflation be in 6 months?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Sep 13, 2023
While inflation for goods may be back to pre-pandemic levels then, higher inflation for services could stick around.
With "good weather and the continuing availability of food," food inflation could trickle lower in six months, says Jake Hanley of investment firm Teucrium ETFs.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
"Life happens." Why some home buyers and sellers forge ahead in spite of interest rates

by Elizabeth Trovall
Sep 13, 2023
People motivated to buy or sell homes in this market are often hitting significant milestones, from babies and back-to-office mandates to downsizing and retirement.
Even though interest rates are high, some home buyers have been spurred to move by big personal changes.
Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images
Mississippi record store owner hopes "greatest hits" compilations sound good to collectors

by Sean McHenry
Sep 13, 2023
While vinyl record prices remain a concern for Phillip Rollins of OffBeat, he thinks lower-priced "greatest hits" albums may entice customers.
Phillip Rollins, owner of OffBeat in Jackson, Mississippi, says collections of popular work by artists such as En Vogue and Notorious B.I.G. could get more people interested in buying records.
Courtesy Rollins
Where did all the G-rated blockbusters go?

by Kai Ryssdal , Livi Burdette and Sean McHenry
Sep 13, 2023
A look at why PG is the new G for family movies in theaters this year.
Even this year's sequel to the "Trolls" movie didn't pass the G-rated test.
Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Dirty Sneakers Substantial
6000 Ft. Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
Uncle ACE Blood Orange
Hate It Or Love It The Game, 50 Cent
Falafel Tom Misch
Humbug Mountain Song Fruit Bats

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer

