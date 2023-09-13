What will inflation look like in 6 months?
We dust off our economic crystal ball. Also, we look at the big life events that push people to house hunt.
Segments From this episode
Let's ask our crystal ball: Where will inflation be in 6 months?
While inflation for goods may be back to pre-pandemic levels then, higher inflation for services could stick around.
"Life happens." Why some home buyers and sellers forge ahead in spite of interest rates
People motivated to buy or sell homes in this market are often hitting significant milestones, from babies and back-to-office mandates to downsizing and retirement.
Mississippi record store owner hopes "greatest hits" compilations sound good to collectors
While vinyl record prices remain a concern for Phillip Rollins of OffBeat, he thinks lower-priced "greatest hits" albums may entice customers.
Where did all the G-rated blockbusters go?
A look at why PG is the new G for family movies in theaters this year.
Music from the episode
Dirty Sneakers Substantial
6000 Ft. Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
Uncle ACE Blood Orange
Hate It Or Love It The Game, 50 Cent
Falafel Tom Misch
Humbug Mountain Song Fruit Bats
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer