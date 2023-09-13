Vinyl records have enjoyed a surge of demand in recent years. And while supply chain pressures have eased, high record prices worry retailers like Phillip Rollins, who owns OffBeat, a record, toy and comic store in downtown Jackson, Mississippi.

“I went to New Orleans and had a meeting with some of the record stores and labels and my distributors,” Rollins said. “The cost of records was explained, why it was going up, just due to manufacturing.”

But Rollins sees a lot of promise in some new prints, like $20 “greatest hits” compilations. “Especially selling records like En Vogue and Notorious B.I.G. for $20 is a good kind of starter way for people to get into music and get into record collecting,” he said. “So that’s been a positive. I hope more labels and distributors implement that.”

