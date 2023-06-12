This Is UncomfortableFinding Your PlaceI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace is a public service newsroom powered by you. Give Now

This record store wants to prove that downtown Jackson, Mississippi, is a destination

Sean McHenry Jun 12, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Phillip Rollins' store, OffBeat, was part of 601JXN, an event that aimed to bring people downtown. Courtesy Rollins

This record store wants to prove that downtown Jackson, Mississippi, is a destination

Sean McHenry Jun 12, 2023
Heard on:
Phillip Rollins' store, OffBeat, was part of 601JXN, an event that aimed to bring people downtown. Courtesy Rollins
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

People hang out inside of a records and comic bookstore.
Attendees at OffBeat during 601JXN. (Courtesy Phillip Rollins)

While national retail sales have remained fairly strong, local economies can vary based on many factors, like population. That’s a major concerns for Phillip Rollins, owner of OffBeat, a comic and record store in downtown Jackson, Mississippi. “What we’re dealing with now is a lot of shrinkage in the population,” he said. “And that’s probably playing a big effect in our business.”

The state capital is the fastest-shrinking city of its size in the country and has dealt with a number of infrastructure issues, including a breakdown last year that left residents without water for weeks.

The city recently received $115 million from the Joe Biden administration to fix its water system, but retailers like Rollins are also making a pitch to attract visitors. He recently participated in an event called 601JXN, which aimed to bring people downtown.

“We’re trying to, like, break conceptions of there’s nothing to do here,” Rollins said. “There’s always something to do here. People just don’t know how to find it.”

To hear Rollins’ story, use the media player above.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:47 PM PDT
28:46
7:22 AM PDT
8:51
1:50 PM PDT
1:50
2:58 AM PDT
12:31
Jun 9, 2023
39:51
Jun 8, 2023
43:51
May 30, 2023
19:06
Buckle up, it's inflation week in the U.S. economy
Marketplace Morning Report
Buckle up, it's inflation week in the U.S. economy
Social Security has funding problems. How do we fix it before benefits are cut?
Social Security has funding problems. How do we fix it before benefits are cut?
Should the Fed raise its 2% inflation target?
Should the Fed raise its 2% inflation target?
Child care is a challenge for the many parents with unpredictable work hours
Child care is a challenge for the many parents with unpredictable work hours