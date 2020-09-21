Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
What we know (and what we don’t) about the TikTok deal
Sep 21, 2020

What we know (and what we don’t) about the TikTok deal

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
What Oracle and Walmart (?) gets out of the deal. Plus: wildfires, meat prices and COVID-19's impacts along racial lines in Chicago.

Segments From this episode

TikTok

What Oracle and Walmart see in TikTok

by Marielle Segarra
Sep 21, 2020
It's about data.
A TikTok office in Culver City, California. Both Oracle and Walmart are interested in data.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Unemployment 2020

California's unemployment system has serious issues. It's not alone.

by Mitchell Hartman
Sep 21, 2020
Antiquated software and a glitchy ID-verification system are among the issues that prompted the state to stop accepting new applications for two weeks.
A woman enters the Employment Development Department building in Los Angeles. The state is putting a pause on processing new unemployment applications for two weeks.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

In California, big business is preventing "good fire"

by Molly Wood and Bennett Purser
Sep 21, 2020
With the largest wildfires in history ablaze, advocates say its time to fight fire with fire.
A firefighter walks over burning embers from the Bobcat Fire in Southern California.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Meat prices are down, with surpluses lingering

by Erika Beras
Sep 21, 2020
Production levels are back to normal, but there's more meat than the industry can push through the supply chain.
A man shops in the meat section of a Washington, D.C., grocery store in April. Meat supply and demand has been up and down during the pandemic.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

In Chicago, COVID-19 takes a toll in Black and Latinx neighborhoods

by Natalie Moore
Sep 21, 2020
Family members of one Black 32-year-old woman who died say they are concerned about the lack of communication from the hospital before her death.
Health care workers transfer a patient to a different unit at a hospital. The pandemic is disproportionately affecting Black and Latinx patients.
Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
There are big variations in the state-by-state unemployment picture
Unemployment 2020
There are big variations in the state-by-state unemployment picture
In Mexico, the once-thriving theater industry is in decline
COVID-19
In Mexico, the once-thriving theater industry is in decline

Cast your vote for Marketplace to get us one step closer
to our goal.

DONATE TODAY
Brooklyn Museum is first in U.S. to sell art to help pay its costs
COVID-19
Brooklyn Museum is first in U.S. to sell art to help pay its costs

Raise a glass to Marketplace!

Just $7/month gets you a limited edition KaiPA pint glass. Plus bragging rights that you support independent journalism.
Donate today to get yours!

INVEST IN MARKETPLACE