Sep 21, 2020
What we know (and what we don’t) about the TikTok deal
What Oracle and Walmart (?) gets out of the deal. Plus: wildfires, meat prices and COVID-19's impacts along racial lines in Chicago.
Segments From this episode
What Oracle and Walmart see in TikTok
It's about data.
California's unemployment system has serious issues. It's not alone.
Antiquated software and a glitchy ID-verification system are among the issues that prompted the state to stop accepting new applications for two weeks.
In California, big business is preventing "good fire"
With the largest wildfires in history ablaze, advocates say its time to fight fire with fire.
Meat prices are down, with surpluses lingering
Production levels are back to normal, but there's more meat than the industry can push through the supply chain.
In Chicago, COVID-19 takes a toll in Black and Latinx neighborhoods
Family members of one Black 32-year-old woman who died say they are concerned about the lack of communication from the hospital before her death.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer