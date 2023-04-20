Earth Day is this Saturday. Invest in Marketplace’s coverage of climate change and how it intersects with the economy.
What it would take to address the nation’s debt
Hint: It would take cuts few politicians (or constituents) would stomach. Plus, a steel company president on the manufacturing labor shortage.
Segments From this episode
Why is it so hard for Congress to deal with the national debt?
Reining in our debt amid the debt ceiling battle would require big — and painful — changes to government spending and taxation.
Labor is “unbelievably hard to find,” steel company president says
Lisa Goldenberg, president of Delaware Steel Co., believes the labor shortage could be a long-term issue.
In a tight labor market, technical training is everything
Employers need more skilled workers, and some technical and community colleges are getting more funding to train them.
Will Britain’s new trade deal with the Pacific Rim make a success out of Brexit?
Some say U.K. membership of the Trans-Pacific Partnership will make up for any trade lost with the European Union after Brexit. But others have their doubts.
"It’s going to cost us a pile": Livestock producers in West pinched by extreme winter weather
Livestock producers were hit so hard by winter weather that the federal government offered relief funding to producers in a few Western states. But some ranchers are still waiting for that option.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer