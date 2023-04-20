The Uncertain HourFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

ABOUT SHOW
What it would take to address the nation’s debt
Apr 20, 2023

What it would take to address the nation’s debt

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Hint: It would take cuts few politicians (or constituents) would stomach. Plus, a steel company president on the manufacturing labor shortage.

Segments From this episode

Why is it so hard for Congress to deal with the national debt?

by Kimberly Adams
Apr 20, 2023
Reining in our debt amid the debt ceiling battle would require big — and painful — changes to government spending and taxation.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's terms for lifting the debt ceiling would limit discretionary spending, roll back some tax credits, end student loan forgiveness and repeal additional IRS funding, among other things.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Labor is “unbelievably hard to find,” steel company president says

by Kai Ryssdal and Richard Cunningham
Apr 20, 2023
Lisa Goldenberg, president of Delaware Steel Co., believes the labor shortage could be a long-term issue.
Lisa Goldenberg, president of Delaware Steel Co., says it's important to invest in youth to help bring workers back into manufacturing.
Megan Jelinger/AFP via Getty Images
In a tight labor market, technical training is everything

by Stephanie Hughes
Apr 20, 2023
Employers need more skilled workers, and some technical and community colleges are getting more funding to train them.
There has been an uptick in overall state funding for technical and community colleges, which hospitals often rely on to train registered nurses and surgical technicians.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Will Britain’s new trade deal with the Pacific Rim make a success out of Brexit?

by Stephen Beard
Apr 20, 2023
Some say U.K. membership of the Trans-Pacific Partnership will make up for any trade lost with the European Union after Brexit. But others have their doubts.
Above, signatories of CPTPP in 2018. Combined, the countries included are slated to account for 54% of global economic growth in the decades ahead.
Claudio Reyes/AFP via Getty Images
"It’s going to cost us a pile": Livestock producers in West pinched by extreme winter weather

by Kaleb Roedel
Apr 20, 2023
Livestock producers were hit so hard by winter weather that the federal government offered relief funding to producers in a few Western states. But some ranchers are still waiting for that option.
A truck pours feed into a trough for a herd of cattle at Snyder Livestock Company outside of Yerington, Nevada, on March 9.
Kaleb Roedel/Mountain West News Bureau
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

