What Alan Greenspan got right and wrong at the Fed
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
A biographer discusses the former chairman's complicated legacy. Plus, raising cattle costs a lot more than it used to.
Segments From this episode
Alan Greenspan's greatest legacy may be the Fed's independence
Greenspan ignored political pressure to cut interest rates so that he could bring down inflation, says author Sebastian Mallaby.
Why we care about wholesale numbers
Using census numbers released Wednesday, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal looks at wholesale inventories and how some small businesses are taking stock in the new year.
If inflation slowed down in 2023, why is my grocery bill so high?
2023 was officially a very good year for the US economy: unemployment stayed near record lows, the markets were strong, and inflation came under control. So with all this good news, why does looking at the grocery bill still feel a little like getting poked with a cattle prod?
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer