This Is UncomfortableFinding Your PlaceI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace is a public service newsroom powered by you. Give Now
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
We’re in the stubborn phase of inflation cooling
Jun 13, 2023

We’re in the stubborn phase of inflation cooling

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
There’s still a ways to go before the Federal Reserve reaches its target of 2% inflation. Then, a look at the impact of New York City's minimum wage for app-based delivery drivers.

Segments From this episode

We're in the stubborn phase of inflation cooling

by Kristin Schwab
Jun 13, 2023
The latest data shows inflation is well below its peak of more than 9% a year ago. But there’s a ways to go before the Fed reaches its 2% target.
There’s still a ways to go before the Federal Reserve reaches its target of 2% inflation.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why are used car prices still so high?

by Stephanie Hughes
Jun 13, 2023
The microchip shortage of recent years put the brakes on the production of new cars. That's making for a low supply of used cars now.
While used car prices are down from their pandemic peak, they're still about 40% higher than before COVID, according to government data.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

NYC sets minimum wage for app-based delivery drivers

by Samantha Fields
Jun 13, 2023
The workers currently earn $7 an hour on average. Starting in July, they'll make nearly $18 an hour before tips.
Starting in July, app delivery workers in New York City will make nearly $18 an hour before tips.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

U.S. money supply is shrinking. Does that mean we’re all doomed?

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jun 13, 2023
Movements in money supply matter, but not as much as they used to.
The U.S. money supply is falling for the first time in the modern era.
Naser Jafari/Tasnim News/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Inflation: Why is it so sticky in the UK?

by Stephen Beard
Jun 13, 2023
A labor shortage and a relatively strong economy contribute to high prices. Some experts worry about inflationary expectations.
A food stall at an outdoor market in London. Food inflation recently hit a 45-year high in the U.K.
Susannah Ireland/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

An attractive landscape for “cowboy art” business

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jun 13, 2023
A century ago, the railroad industry helped create an American art movement. But who’s profiting today?
"Cowboys Roping the Bear," by Frank Tenney Johnson, sold for $921,000 in 2012. More than a century ago, railroads invested in art as part of their interest in transporting people westward.
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Don't Sweat the Technique Eric B. & Rakim
Down For the Fifth Time Flamingosis
Go Gina SZA
Brea Oddisee
Drifting Poolside
So Far To Go J Dilla, Common, D'Angelo

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:46 PM PDT
37:43
4:17 PM PDT
27:24
1:50 PM PDT
1:50
7:30 AM PDT
7:50
3:10 AM PDT
11:32
Jun 8, 2023
43:51
May 30, 2023
19:06
We're in the stubborn phase of inflation cooling
We're in the stubborn phase of inflation cooling
Philadelphia highway collapse will cost time and money
Philadelphia highway collapse will cost time and money
U.S. money supply is shrinking. Does that mean we’re all doomed?
U.S. money supply is shrinking. Does that mean we’re all doomed?
NYC sets minimum wage for app-based delivery drivers
NYC sets minimum wage for app-based delivery drivers