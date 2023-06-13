We’re in the stubborn phase of inflation cooling
There’s still a ways to go before the Federal Reserve reaches its target of 2% inflation. Then, a look at the impact of New York City's minimum wage for app-based delivery drivers.
Segments From this episode
We're in the stubborn phase of inflation cooling
The latest data shows inflation is well below its peak of more than 9% a year ago. But there’s a ways to go before the Fed reaches its 2% target.
Why are used car prices still so high?
The microchip shortage of recent years put the brakes on the production of new cars. That's making for a low supply of used cars now.
NYC sets minimum wage for app-based delivery drivers
The workers currently earn $7 an hour on average. Starting in July, they'll make nearly $18 an hour before tips.
U.S. money supply is shrinking. Does that mean we’re all doomed?
Movements in money supply matter, but not as much as they used to.
Inflation: Why is it so sticky in the UK?
A labor shortage and a relatively strong economy contribute to high prices. Some experts worry about inflationary expectations.
An attractive landscape for “cowboy art” business
A century ago, the railroad industry helped create an American art movement. But who’s profiting today?
Music from the episode
Don't Sweat the Technique Eric B. & Rakim
Down For the Fifth Time Flamingosis
Go Gina SZA
Brea Oddisee
Drifting Poolside
So Far To Go J Dilla, Common, D'Angelo
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer