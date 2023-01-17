Unions are pushing back, and gaining momentum
The number of strikes rose nearly 50% in the last two years. We explain why. Plus, the rich got richer, and authentic Native designs take on knockoffs.
Segments From this episode
U.S. labor strikes went up almost 50% between 2021 and 2022
Cornell University counted almost 400 strikes last year, following decades of declining union membership. Here's why labor action is becoming more common.
How the world's richest people became much richer during the pandemic
Two-thirds of the $42 trillion in new wealth went to the wealthiest 1%, says a new report from Oxfam. The group also says tax policy can change that.
"Dark patterns": The deceptive arts of e-commerce
Emily Stewart of Vox explains how web tactics like countdown clocks and inventory trackers can create a false sense of urgency for consumers.
Alaskan siblings challenge Native knockoffs with their own Indigenous designs
In Juneau, Rico and Crystal Worl draw from their Tlingit and Athabascan heritage to create designs for everyday items like playing cards.
Music from the episode
"melt" Kehlani
"Fly on the Wall" Durand Burnarr
"Glass" Shamir
"NOTHIN LIKE U" KAYTRANADA
"Hi-Fidelity" Lava La Rue, Biig Pig
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer