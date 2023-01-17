Economic PulseMy EconomyEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioI've Always Wondered ...

Unions are pushing back, and gaining momentum
Jan 16, 2023

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
The number of strikes rose nearly 50% in the last two years. We explain why. Plus, the rich got richer, and authentic Native designs take on knockoffs.

Segments From this episode

U.S. labor strikes went up almost 50% between 2021 and 2022

by Justin Ho
Jan 16, 2023
Cornell University counted almost 400 strikes last year, following decades of declining union membership. Here's why labor action is becoming more common.
New York City nurses reached a deal to raise salaries by about 19% after striking for three days. Above, thousands of nurses from four New York hospitals strike on Jan. 9.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
How the world's richest people became much richer during the pandemic

by Samantha Fields
Jan 16, 2023
Two-thirds of the $42 trillion in new wealth went to the wealthiest 1%, says a new report from Oxfam. The group also says tax policy can change that.
Many of the big companies that made the most money early in the pandemic, like Amazon and Walmart, spent more on shareholders than raising workers' pay, says Molly Kinder of Brookings. Above, the interior of a Walmart.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
"Dark patterns": The deceptive arts of e-commerce

by Nicholas Guiang and Reema Khrais
Jan 16, 2023
Emily Stewart of Vox explains how web tactics like countdown clocks and inventory trackers can create a false sense of urgency for consumers.
Many e-commerce sites use well-honed tactics to influence consumers to "buy, buy, buy." Emily Stewart advises consumers to learn about them and avoid impulsive shopping.
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
My Economy

Alaskan siblings challenge Native knockoffs with their own Indigenous designs

by Sarah Leeson
Jan 16, 2023
In Juneau, Rico and Crystal Worl draw from their Tlingit and Athabascan heritage to create designs for everyday items like playing cards.
Trickster Co. incorporates Native design into everything from apparel and jewelry to basketballs and playing cards.
Donovan Johnson
Music from the episode

"melt" Kehlani
"Fly on the Wall" Durand Burnarr
"Glass" Shamir
"NOTHIN LIKE U" KAYTRANADA
"Hi-Fidelity" Lava La Rue, Biig Pig

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

