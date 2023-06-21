Translating all that Fedspeak
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Kinda confused about if and when the Federal Reserve might up interest rates? We dive in. Then, why it'll take 131 years to close the gender pay gap.
Segments From this episode
What's Fed Chair Powell trying to tell us about future interest rate hikes?
Jerome Powell has stuck to the same script on whether more interest rate increases are coming — but that script has a cliffhanger ending.
A muffin? That'll be $5.50. (Thank inflation.)
Inflation is cooling, but food prices are still much higher than they were a year ago. Bakery products, in particular.
Global gender gap is closing, but parity is more than 100 years away, report says
The World Economic Forum says in some countries, women's status is declining, and global gender parity is 131 years away.
Carbon accountants help firms keep their climate pledges
Before companies can cut emissions, they first have to measure their carbon footprint. The new service is in high demand.
FedEx meets lowered demand for shipping with cost-cutting and layoffs
As consumers favor services over buying goods, FedEx and other shippers are feeling the pinch.
Chinese investment in U.S. startups under scrutiny for espionage
The difficult relationship between the U.S. and China has many economic contours to it. One of the complaints on the U.S. side for years has been about theft of intellectual property. That tension is now extending into the world of investment, particularly startups.
Music from the episode
Coffin Nails MF DOOM
Dynamite BTS
Can I Kick It? A Tribe Called Quest
Cómo Me Quieres Khruangbin
All Day Knowmadic
Lowrider Yussef Kamaal
Franklin's Tower Grateful Dead
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer