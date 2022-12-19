Those inventory issues just won’t let up
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Retail inventories are up 17% since last year. Today, what it means for consumers. Plus, Colorado River basin states weigh farmer subsidies as a water-conservation strategy.
Segments From this episode
With retail inventories up 17% since last year, expect sales
Retailers' inventories in October were nearly 17% higher than a year before.
Homebuilder confidence drops for 12th straight month
High mortgage rates are causing homebuilders to pull back. A measure of sentiment has dropped to its lowest level since 2012.
In U.K. 4-day work week trial, companies see happier employees — and higher productivity
70 U.K. companies have just completed a 6-month experiment with a shorter week with full pay – and early results are promising.
Water managers float idea of paying farmers to reduce use of Colorado River
The seven states have until late January to agree on massive water conservation measures or the feds say they’ll impose cuts.
How 'Ivy' clothes became a century-spanning fashion mainstay
"Ivy was a huge clothing phenomenon in the mid-20th century," said Avery Trufelman, host of the podcast "Articles of Interest." "And over time, it evolved into what was in the '70s and '80s called 'preppy style,' and what I argue now almost has no name at all."
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer