How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Those inventory issues just won’t let up
Dec 19, 2022

Those inventory issues just won’t let up

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Retail inventories are up 17% since last year. Today, what it means for consumers. Plus, Colorado River basin states weigh farmer subsidies as a water-conservation strategy.

Segments From this episode

With retail inventories up 17% since last year, expect sales

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Dec 19, 2022
Retailers' inventories in October were nearly 17% higher than a year before.
Inventory levels are 17% higher in October than a year earlier, according to the Commerce Department. That means retailers will likely discount goods to move merchandise.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Homebuilder confidence drops for 12th straight month

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Dec 19, 2022
High mortgage rates are causing homebuilders to pull back. A measure of sentiment has dropped to its lowest level since 2012.
With mortgage interest rates nearly doubling this year, homebuilders are pulling back on new projects.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

In U.K. 4-day work week trial, companies see happier employees — and higher productivity

by Stephen Beard
Dec 19, 2022
70 U.K. companies have just completed a 6-month experiment with a shorter week with full pay – and early results are promising.
While some companies that partook in the U.K.'s 4-day work week experiment saw benefits, labor experts are skeptical that it could be replicated at all businesses. Above, London commuters in December 2021.
Chris J. Ratcliffe/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Water managers float idea of paying farmers to reduce use of Colorado River

by Savannah Maher
Dec 19, 2022
The seven states have until late January to agree on massive water conservation measures or the feds say they’ll impose cuts. 
Officials have proposed using federal money to pay Colorado River basin farmers between $100 and $400 per acre-foot of water conserved. Above, a stretch of the waterway in Arizona.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How 'Ivy' clothes became a century-spanning fashion mainstay

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Dec 19, 2022
"Ivy was a huge clothing phenomenon in the mid-20th century," said Avery Trufelman, host of the podcast "Articles of Interest." "And over time, it evolved into what was in the '70s and '80s called 'preppy style,' and what I argue now almost has no name at all."
"In the 20th century, we went from wanting to look rich to wanting to look cool," said Avery Trufelman. "And the weird thing about it is preppy clothes have changed with all of these trends."
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

2:27 PM PST
28:40
7:33 AM PST
7:31
1:51 PM PST
1:50
2:42 AM PST
12:40
Dec 13, 2022
30:37
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Dec 14, 2022
33:29
With retail inventories up 17% since last year, expect sales
With retail inventories up 17% since last year, expect sales
Twitter users have spoken. Most of them want Elon Musk out.
Marketplace Morning Report
Twitter users have spoken. Most of them want Elon Musk out.
Homebuilder confidence drops for 12th straight month
Homebuilder confidence drops for 12th straight month
How 'Ivy' clothes became a century-spanning fashion mainstay
How 'Ivy' clothes became a century-spanning fashion mainstay