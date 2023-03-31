The view from the Fed’s discount window
Banks try to avoid the Fed's discount window, an emergency lending program. We explain why. Plus, a small business rides out economic and climate changes.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Amy Scott talks to Jordyn Holman of the New York Times and Linette Lopez of Business Insider about the banking crisis hearings and the rest of the week’s economic news for the Weekly Wrap.
Why banks are reluctant to borrow at the Fed's "discount window"
There's a stigma attached to the emergency lending program.
California retailer weathers the storm of tech layoffs and a "climate pandemic"
In the laid-back beach town of Santa Cruz, a local retailer adds wildfires and epic rain storms to the list of things to plan for.
"Poverty is a big business"
More and more for-profit companies are taking charge of welfare administration. Krissy Clark looks at whether one of these companies is really benefiting its clients.
