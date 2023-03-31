Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

The view from the Fed’s discount window
Mar 31, 2023

The view from the Fed's discount window

Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Banks try to avoid the Fed's discount window, an emergency lending program. We explain why. Plus, a small business rides out economic and climate changes.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Marketplace host Amy Scott talks to Jordyn Holman of the New York Times and Linette Lopez of Business Insider about the banking crisis hearings and the rest of the week’s economic news for the Weekly Wrap.
Listen Now
Banks in Turmoil

Why banks are reluctant to borrow at the Fed's "discount window"

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Mar 31, 2023
There's a stigma attached to the emergency lending program.
The Federal Reserve's discount window is a "safety valve" that can stabilize troubled banks, says Bill Nelson of the Bank Policy Institute.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
My Economy

California retailer weathers the storm of tech layoffs and a "climate pandemic"

by Nicholas Guiang
Mar 31, 2023
In the laid-back beach town of Santa Cruz, a local retailer adds wildfires and epic rain storms to the list of things to plan for.
Sonia McMoran consults her weather app to plan ahead for her store, above.
Courtesy of Sonia McMoran
"Poverty is a big business"

More and more for-profit companies are taking charge of welfare administration. Krissy Clark looks at whether one of these companies is really benefiting its clients.
Listen Now
Music from the episode

Plastic Off the Sofa Beyonce
Passionfruit Drake
People Everywhere (Still Alive) Khruangbin
Greyhounds De La Soul, Usher
Go Gina SZA

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

