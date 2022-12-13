The race to control inflation is a marathon, not a sprint
Though inflation seems to be cooling, it may take years to reach the Fed's 2% target. Plus, wildfires strain government budgets and hurricanes challenge scientific predictions.
Inflation's "last mile" is the trickiest
Fighting inflation starts like a sprint, but it's a marathon. And the last few miles are hardest.
How Congress' latest bid to help Americans save for retirement falls short
Economists say bills like the Secure Act 2.0 mostly benefit those who already have some retirement savings.
For many Chinese workers, the country's zero-COVID policy has tested family bonds
Most workers who leave small towns for higher pay in big cities can't bring their families with them. For nearly three years, travel restrictions have kept them apart.
Storm (prediction) chasers
The climate crisis, along with a boom in coastal development, means hurricanes can cause more death and destruction. Marketplace's Amy Scott reports on the folks who are trying to predict such disasters.
Urgent care industry grows as need, business opportunity meet
The pandemic shone a light on urgent care's role in the health system. Private equity has taken notice.
Wildfires are more frequent, getting worse — and straining government budgets
Federal spending by the two main agencies that manage wildfires has doubled in the last decade, Pew found. States are spending more too.
