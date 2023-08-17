My Economy"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

The most predicted recession … if it happens at all
Aug 17, 2023

The most predicted recession … if it happens at all

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Prime Video
Leading economic indicators are stubbornly pointing to a recession that hasn't arrived. Could they be wrong? Then, a lesson in automation courtesy of telephone switchboard operators.

Segments From this episode

Leading economic indicators stubbornly point to a recession. It still hasn't arrived.

by Mitchell Hartman
Aug 17, 2023
So are the indicators wrong, or have we just not waited long enough?
“If this recession happens, it will be the most predicted recession — like, ever,” said former Federal Reserve economist Claudia Sahm.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Child care is about to get even more expensive as pandemic funds end

by Samantha Fields
Aug 17, 2023
Already, child care inflation is running nearly double the rate of overall inflation.
When pandemic funding runs out in September, experts expect even higher costs for child care.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
AI lessons from the telephone operators of the 1920s

by Kai Ryssdal and Livi Burdette
Aug 17, 2023
In the early 20th century, thousands of young women worked as telephone switchboard operators. Automation changed that.
If you were a working woman in the early 20th century, there's a good chance you were a telephone operator — until mechanical switching took over the job.
-/AFP via Getty Images
My Economy

The second-hand clothing reseller who’s bundling up style

by Livi Burdette
Aug 17, 2023
College student Bella McMinn of Nevada creates custom clothing bundles sourced from local thrift stores for her online clients.
"It's been a really great progression from feeling like this is only ever going to be a side hustle to the possibility of actually turning into a career," says Isabella McMinn.
Courtesy Isabella McMinn
Music from the episode

The Medium Toro y Moi, Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Chamakay Blood Orange
Faraway Kulakostas
A Matterapat Dr. Lonnie Smith
Social Insecurity Oddisee
Volcanic Love The Aces

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer

