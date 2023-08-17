The most predicted recession … if it happens at all
Leading economic indicators are stubbornly pointing to a recession that hasn't arrived. Could they be wrong? Then, a lesson in automation courtesy of telephone switchboard operators.
Segments From this episode
Leading economic indicators stubbornly point to a recession. It still hasn't arrived.
So are the indicators wrong, or have we just not waited long enough?
Child care is about to get even more expensive as pandemic funds end
Already, child care inflation is running nearly double the rate of overall inflation.
AI lessons from the telephone operators of the 1920s
In the early 20th century, thousands of young women worked as telephone switchboard operators. Automation changed that.
The second-hand clothing reseller who’s bundling up style
College student Bella McMinn of Nevada creates custom clothing bundles sourced from local thrift stores for her online clients.
Music from the episode
The Medium Toro y Moi, Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Chamakay Blood Orange
Faraway Kulakostas
A Matterapat Dr. Lonnie Smith
Social Insecurity Oddisee
Volcanic Love The Aces
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer