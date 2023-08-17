“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Second-hand shopping has become a preferred method of stocking one’s closet for many, and — especially for Generation Z, those born between 1997 and 2012 — digging for buried treasure at your local thrift store can be a hobby in itself.

Last year, the U.S. second-hand apparel market grew five times faster than conventional clothing sales, according to a sales report from resale site ThredUP. That same report found that 2 out of 5 items of clothing in Gen Zers’ wardrobes are now second hand.

For some second-hand enthusiasts, thrifting and reselling can become a business.

For Isabella McMinn, a business student at the University of Nevada, Reno, and owner of Secondhand by Bella, what started as a side hustle to sell old clothing has turned into a passion project and possible career. She creates custom “style bundles” based on customers’ Pinterest boards using clothing that she digs for at local thrift stores.

McMinn, who also works as a social media manager, creates TikTok and Instagram content to promote her business, and in July, she got a message from an influencer who wanted to purchase a style bundle. After that influencer posted on TikTok showing off the clothes she got from McMinn, the bundle business took off.

“I started being able to do what I kind of opened the business for, which was creating style bundles and styling people,” she said.

Her style bundle orders are booked up until the beginning of 2024. As a one-person operation, it keeps McMinn busy, but she said it’s an honor to be trusted to help someone add new pieces to their wardrobe.

“I really love the relationships that I’ve created with these people, even though they’re just through Instagram or through the screen,” McMinn said. “I feel like I get to know them a little bit by shopping for them.”

