Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...London UnboundMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The latest roadblock for carmakers? The semiconductor chip shortage.
Jul 1, 2021

The latest roadblock for carmakers? The semiconductor chip shortage.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also, the spike in propane prices, HBCUs and venture capital, and the state of electric grids across the U.S. as the climate changes.

Segments From this episode

The chip shortage is idling Ford plants – and Ford autoworkers

by Samantha Fields
Jul 1, 2021
The automotive business has its ups and downs, but union contracts protect workers from big pay cuts.
A Ford worker at an F-150 truck plant in Michigan. Cutting F-150 production would put a dent in company revenue and employee paychecks.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

"Grow your own jeans": a British plan to reshape the textile industry

by Stephen Beard
Jul 1, 2021
A pilot project in northwestern England aims to manufacture clothing locally, without the lengthy supply chains and pollution.
Justine Aldersey-Williams is one of the organizers of the Homegrown Homespun project. ”We aim to grow our own pair of jeans in Blackburn,” she said.
Mimisse Beard
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

U.S. electrical grids are not prepared for climate change

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jul 1, 2021
Experts say utilities have been forced to play catch-up when extreme weather hits.
The sun sets behind power lines in Los Angeles.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Starting up the gas grill may cost you a bit more this year

by Andy Uhler
Jul 1, 2021
Heating your home too. Propane futures are trading at roughly twice what they were the past two summers and retail prices are up as well.
Elevated propane prices are making cookouts less affordable and might do the same to home heating when the winter comes.
Johannes Simon/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Pa Pa Power Dead Man's Bones
K.I.S.S.E.S Bent
Bassackwards Kurt Vile
Uncle ACE Blood Orange
Flowers The Deli
Turnmills Maribou State

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
How some workers changed their careers during the pandemic
How some workers changed their careers during the pandemic
The president is about to lose a little bit of power
The president is about to lose a little bit of power
One way to boost innovation? Invite everyone to the meeting.
COVID-19
One way to boost innovation? Invite everyone to the meeting.
Banks pump up shareholder payouts as Fed ends pandemic limits
Banks pump up shareholder payouts as Fed ends pandemic limits