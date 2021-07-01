The latest roadblock for carmakers? The semiconductor chip shortage.
Also, the spike in propane prices, HBCUs and venture capital, and the state of electric grids across the U.S. as the climate changes.
Segments From this episode
The chip shortage is idling Ford plants – and Ford autoworkers
The automotive business has its ups and downs, but union contracts protect workers from big pay cuts.
"Grow your own jeans": a British plan to reshape the textile industry
A pilot project in northwestern England aims to manufacture clothing locally, without the lengthy supply chains and pollution.
U.S. electrical grids are not prepared for climate change
Experts say utilities have been forced to play catch-up when extreme weather hits.
Starting up the gas grill may cost you a bit more this year
Heating your home too. Propane futures are trading at roughly twice what they were the past two summers and retail prices are up as well.
