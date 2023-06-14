This Is UncomfortableFinding Your PlaceI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace is a public service newsroom powered by you. Give Now
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The Fed presses pause on interest rate hikes
Jun 14, 2023

The Fed presses pause on interest rate hikes

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
The Federal Reserve pressed the pause button on rate hikes today. We'll discuss. Plus, could a soft landing be in Jerome Powell's reach?

Segments From this episode

The rate hikes ain't over yet

by Kai Ryssdal

Which is more important: What the Federal Reserve does (or doesn’t do) or what the Fed says? We’ll unpack both following the Fed’s decision to skip an interest rate hike on Wednesday.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Is the Fed actually going to pull off a "soft landing"?

by Matt Levin
Jun 14, 2023
If the Fed can tamp down inflation without sparking a recession, it would be only the second time in history in U.S. history.
Hold the applause for Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell — there's more work to do before the economy can make a soft landing.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Mortgage demand is up, but lenders are more cautious

by Justin Ho
Jun 14, 2023
Mortgage applications rose last week, thanks in part to a dip in mortgage rates, according to a new report. But credit availability has been falling.
Mortgage demand and mortgage supply are moving in different directions.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Adventures in Housing

“I’m at a point where I want to enjoy my life”

by Maria Hollenhorst
Jun 14, 2023
Baby boomer Barbara Talisman quit her job to travel the world. Research shows her generation wants to live it up as younger folks spend less.
Barbara Talisman having an adventure in French Polynesia in April 2022.
Courtesy Talisman
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Shelf Life

In "Black Folk," the history of the Black working class is a family story

by Blair LM Kelley
Jun 14, 2023
Historian Blair LM Kelley traces that evolution through her own family roots.
According to historian Blair LM Kelley, as Black women moved to Northern cities during the Great Migration, many found domestic work that took them away from their families — but led to the creation of new communities. Above, a woman and child in Harlem, New York City, in 1946.
Eric Schwab/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Inflation is different depending on where you live

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jun 14, 2023
In Minneapolis, prices rose just 1.8% in the past year. Compare that to Miami, where inflation is at a whopping 9%.
In Minneapolis (on top), prices rose 1.8% in the past year. In Miami (on bottom), inflation clocked in at a whopping 9%.
Karen Bleier/AFP via Getty Images; Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:48 PM PDT
15:28
4:10 PM PDT
29:27
1:39 PM PDT
1:50
7:19 AM PDT
7:54
4:45 AM PDT
8:34
Jun 8, 2023
43:51
May 30, 2023
19:06
Fed pauses rate hikes, hints at 2 more potential increases this year
Fed pauses rate hikes, hints at 2 more potential increases this year
Remote cities can teach the nation a lot about hiring and keeping workers
Remote cities can teach the nation a lot about hiring and keeping workers
Is the Fed actually going to pull off a "soft landing"?
Is the Fed actually going to pull off a "soft landing"?
In "Black Folk," the history of the Black working class is a family story
Shelf Life
In "Black Folk," the history of the Black working class is a family story