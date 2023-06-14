The Fed presses pause on interest rate hikes
The Federal Reserve pressed the pause button on rate hikes today. We'll discuss. Plus, could a soft landing be in Jerome Powell's reach?
Segments From this episode
The rate hikes ain't over yet
Which is more important: What the Federal Reserve does (or doesn’t do) or what the Fed says? We’ll unpack both following the Fed’s decision to skip an interest rate hike on Wednesday.
Is the Fed actually going to pull off a "soft landing"?
If the Fed can tamp down inflation without sparking a recession, it would be only the second time in history in U.S. history.
Mortgage demand is up, but lenders are more cautious
Mortgage applications rose last week, thanks in part to a dip in mortgage rates, according to a new report. But credit availability has been falling.
“I’m at a point where I want to enjoy my life”
Baby boomer Barbara Talisman quit her job to travel the world. Research shows her generation wants to live it up as younger folks spend less.
In "Black Folk," the history of the Black working class is a family story
Historian Blair LM Kelley traces that evolution through her own family roots.
Inflation is different depending on where you live
In Minneapolis, prices rose just 1.8% in the past year. Compare that to Miami, where inflation is at a whopping 9%.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer