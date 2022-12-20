“The Fed is still behind the curve”
Today, economist Mohamed El-Erian discusses where he thinks the central bank went wrong in addressing inflation and where it should go from here. Also, the EU takes aim at app stores.
Segments From this episode
Economist El-Erian calls on the Fed to start “owning their mistakes”
The prominent economist Mohamed El-Erian said the Fed is still “behind the curve” on inflation.
Consumers have kept the economy humming. How long can they keep it up?
Although they're contending with inflation and economic uncertainty, they continue to rack up debt and burn through their savings.
The lessons of operating in-person
We check in with Annie Lang Hartman, owner of the stationery and gift company Wild Lettie in Leelenau County, Michigan, about how her holiday quarter is going.
Can the EU break Google and Apple's app store dominance?
The European Union's Digital Markets Act could have implications beyond Europe's borders — even in the U.S., where similar bills didn't make it through Congress.
New rule for electric car tax incentive delayed
The rule requires a percentage of battery components to be sourced in the U.S. or countries that have free-trade agreements with the U.S.
What it means to buy a house on a block that loves Christmas
Residents of 34th Street in Baltimore purchased not just a dwelling, but a whole new way of life during the month of December.
