“The Fed is still behind the curve”
Dec 20, 2022

“The Fed is still behind the curve”

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Today, economist Mohamed El-Erian discusses where he thinks the central bank went wrong in addressing inflation and where it should go from here. Also, the EU takes aim at app stores.

Economist El-Erian calls on the Fed to start “owning their mistakes”

by Kai Ryssdal , Andie Corban and Maria Hollenhorst
Dec 20, 2022
The prominent economist Mohamed El-Erian said the Fed is still “behind the curve” on inflation.
Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser for Allianz, blames the Fed for failing to act sooner on inflation.
Rob Kim/Getty Images
Consumers have kept the economy humming. How long can they keep it up?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Dec 20, 2022
Although they're contending with inflation and economic uncertainty, they continue to rack up debt and burn through their savings.
With consumers racking up debt and burning through savings, economists expect a pullback in spending.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The lessons of operating in-person

We check in with Annie Lang Hartman, owner of the stationery and gift company Wild Lettie in Leelenau County, Michigan, about how her holiday quarter is going.
Can the EU break Google and Apple's app store dominance?

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Dec 20, 2022
The European Union's Digital Markets Act could have implications beyond Europe's borders — even in the U.S., where similar bills didn't make it through Congress.
The EU's Digital Markets Act takes aim at Big Tech companies that provide a connection between consumers and other services — like Apple’s App Store.
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
New rule for electric car tax incentive delayed

by Samantha Fields
Dec 20, 2022
The rule requires a percentage of battery components to be sourced in the U.S. or countries that have free-trade agreements with the U.S.
EV tax credits are currently only available to people who buy cars assembled in the U.S. Above, electric vehicles being produced in Michigan.
Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images
What it means to buy a house on a block that loves Christmas

by Stephanie Hughes
Dec 20, 2022
Residents of 34th Street in Baltimore purchased not just a dwelling, but a whole new way of life during the month of December.
Joey Zeledon (left) and Martelle Esposito work on the display in front of their home on 34th Street in Baltimore.
Stephanie Hughes/Marketplace
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

