Marketplace

The economy needs rule of law

Feb 20, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

The economy needs rule of law
Feb 20, 2020

Plus: Morgan Stanley buys E-Trade, Bath & Body Works is one of the last mall stores standing and our series "United States of Work" heads to Nashville.

Stories From this episode

Some wonder whether hospice puts too much of the burden for care on families

by Blake Farmer Feb 20, 2020
Much of the growth of hospice care in the U.S. has been led by for-profit agencies. That's leading people to ask if there's a better way.
More Medicare patients now die in hospice than not, fueling the growth of an industry now worth $19 billion.
Blake Farmer
Rule of law is essential for the economy, too

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry Feb 20, 2020
Trump has come under fire for behavior that allegedly weakens the rule of law. But that concept isn't strictly legal.
Attorney General William Barr participates in a press conference at the Department of Justice on Feb. 10 in Washington, D.C.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
United States of Work

Meet Stephanie, 49, executive director of a movie theater

by Bridget Bodnar Feb 18, 2020
The Bureau of Labor Statistics would categorize her under “management, professional, and related occupations," along with four in 10 U.S. workers. This category also includes teachers, dentists, CEOs and a wide range of other professions.
Amiee Stubbs
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer