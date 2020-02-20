Feb 20, 2020
The economy needs rule of law
Plus: Morgan Stanley buys E-Trade, Bath & Body Works is one of the last mall stores standing and our series "United States of Work" heads to Nashville.
Stories From this episode
Some wonder whether hospice puts too much of the burden for care on families
Much of the growth of hospice care in the U.S. has been led by for-profit agencies. That's leading people to ask if there's a better way.
Rule of law is essential for the economy, too
Trump has come under fire for behavior that allegedly weakens the rule of law. But that concept isn't strictly legal.
United States of Work
Meet Stephanie, 49, executive director of a movie theater
The Bureau of Labor Statistics would categorize her under “management, professional, and related occupations," along with four in 10 U.S. workers. This category also includes teachers, dentists, CEOs and a wide range of other professions.
Music from the episode
Ancestors Anchorsong
Outer Sunset Tycho
Suga Suga Baby Bash, Frankie J
Magic Spell This Is The Kit
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer