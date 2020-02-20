Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable

Season 2 | Episode 4: In sickness and in fraud

Feb 20, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,337 Episodes
Marketplace 4,041 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,747 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 169 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 124 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 35 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
Sign up for "Econ Extra Credit" Here

Rule of law is essential for the economy, too

Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry Feb 20, 2020
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Attorney General William Barr participates in a press conference at the Department of Justice on Feb. 10 in Washington, D.C. Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Rule of law is essential for the economy, too

Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry Feb 20, 2020
Attorney General William Barr participates in a press conference at the Department of Justice on Feb. 10 in Washington, D.C. Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

“Rule of law” is a legal phrase that’s been getting a lot of attention due to President Trump’s controversial interactions with the Department of Justice.

But the concept isn’t just the foundation of the legal system.

“Rule of law and economic growth go hand-in-hand,” said Torrey Taussig, research director at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs. “For an economy to develop and prosper, there needs to be the foundation of solid rule of law, and the understanding that the economy is not at the whim of political officials.”

Taussig spoke to “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about what economies look like where the rule of law is weak or works differently than in the U.S. You can listen to the interview using the media player above.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story