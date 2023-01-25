My EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...

The calculus behind those rent increases
Jan 25, 2023

The calculus behind those rent increases

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The national median rent has shot up more than 20% since 2020. So how do landlords set their prices? Plus, private equity comes for addiction treatment.

Segments From this episode

Rents are way up. How are landlords picking the price?

by Matt Levin
Jan 25, 2023
The national median rent has risen over 20% since 2020, according to Apartment List. And the use of pricing algorithms used by some of the nation's biggest corporate landlords might be playing a role.
While smaller landlords still usually look at comparable units for determining prices, bigger corporate landlords use algorithms.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
What the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation measure can tell us

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jan 25, 2023
The personal consumption expenditures price index, better known as the PCE, tracks what we paid for goods and services in the previous month.
The PCE give less weight to consumer staples like gasoline than the consumer price index does.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Liquid Death is an “entertainment machine” with a water brand attached

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jan 25, 2023
“We think about our marketing team more like 'Saturday Night Live,'” says Mike Cessario, the beverage startup’s co-founder and CEO.
“Anybody can put water in a can,” said Mike Cessario, CEO of beverage startup Liquid Death. “But that's not why we're successful.” Above, Cessario at Liquid Death’s headquarters.
Maria Hollenhorst/Marketplace
Drought threatens hydropower produced by Colorado River

by Savannah Maher
Jan 25, 2023
Facing a prolonged megadrought, Western states must prep for huge water-use cuts.
Lake Powell, a reservoir on the Colorado River. The river supplies hydroelectric power across the West, but it faces dwindling water levels.
Robyn Beck//Getty Images
Private equity investment is flooding into addiction treatment. Is that a good thing?

by Blake Farmer
Jan 25, 2023
When a new operator took over an addiction treatment center in Nashville, former employees say they saw cutbacks.
Mitzi Dawn works in addiction treatment and spent part of her career as a songwriter. Her “Sing & Share” events were part of the offerings she says were cut when a private equity-backed company took over Nashville Recovery Center in 2021.
Blake Farmer/WPLN News
Music from the episode

Wake Up Elaine
Circles Post Malone
Oh Devil Electric Guest
Gurenge LiSA
Touching Realness K-DEF
Wait a Minute! WILLOW

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

