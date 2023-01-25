Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.
The calculus behind those rent increases
The national median rent has shot up more than 20% since 2020. So how do landlords set their prices? Plus, private equity comes for addiction treatment.
Rents are way up. How are landlords picking the price?
The national median rent has risen over 20% since 2020, according to Apartment List. And the use of pricing algorithms used by some of the nation's biggest corporate landlords might be playing a role.
What the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation measure can tell us
The personal consumption expenditures price index, better known as the PCE, tracks what we paid for goods and services in the previous month.
Liquid Death is an “entertainment machine” with a water brand attached
“We think about our marketing team more like 'Saturday Night Live,'” says Mike Cessario, the beverage startup’s co-founder and CEO.
Drought threatens hydropower produced by Colorado River
Facing a prolonged megadrought, Western states must prep for huge water-use cuts.
Private equity investment is flooding into addiction treatment. Is that a good thing?
When a new operator took over an addiction treatment center in Nashville, former employees say they saw cutbacks.
