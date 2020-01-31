The big business behind “Cheer”

Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Jan 31, 2020
It's Brexit day

Jan 31, 2020
Plus, farm bankruptcies, the real cost of one-day shipping and Iowa's deluge of political ads.

Stories From this episode

Presidential campaigns are dramatically crowding out TV ad space

by Kimberly Adams Jan 31, 2020
More than 100,000 political ads have aired in Iowa so far, up 65% on 2016.
Six of the remaining Democratic presidential hopefuls at the seventh Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season in Des Moines, Iowa, on Jan. 14, 2020.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Farm bankruptcies up sharply in 2019

by Andy Uhler Jan 31, 2020
Filing for bankruptcy doesn't necessarily mean you’re giving up on farming.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Pa Pa Power Dead Man's Bones
Crystallized Young the Giant
Which Way To Paradise Poolside
Which Way To Paradise Poolside
Avant Gardener Courtney Barnett
Undercover Sad Puppy

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer
My Economy
The part-time security guard who just turned 80
These academics want to lead the way to flying less
Check Your Balance ™️
How to make financial New Year’s resolutions that stick

