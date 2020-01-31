Jan 31, 2020
The big business behind “Cheer”
Plus, farm bankruptcies, the real cost of one-day shipping and Iowa's deluge of political ads.
Stories From this episode
Presidential campaigns are dramatically crowding out TV ad space
More than 100,000 political ads have aired in Iowa so far, up 65% on 2016.
Farm bankruptcies up sharply in 2019
Filing for bankruptcy doesn't necessarily mean you’re giving up on farming.
Music from the episode
Pa Pa Power Dead Man's Bones
Crystallized Young the Giant
Which Way To Paradise Poolside
Avant Gardener Courtney Barnett
Undercover Sad Puppy
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer