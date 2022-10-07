This Is UncomfortableEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
“Sliding doors” economics
Oct 7, 2022

“Sliding doors” economics

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Plus: semiconductor demand, oversharing on LinkedIn and what to make of the September jobs report.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times and Sudeep Reddy at Politico about the September jobs report, how the Federal’s Reserve’s monetary policy is affecting the economy, and more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

What would the job market look like if there'd been no COVID pandemic?

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 7, 2022
Different in many ways. But not that different.
Because of the pandemic's health dangers, many baby boomers have left the labor force.
Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Demand for electronics is falling. But some types of semiconductors are still in short supply.

by Justin Ho
Oct 7, 2022
Samsung and AMD say demand is weakening for high-end devices like laptops and smartphones. But vehicles still face semiconductor shortages.
While chips for computers are no longer in high demand, supplies are tight for lower-end chips that go into vehicles.
Francois Lo Presti/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Looking to go viral? Try LinkedIn.

by Kai Ryssdal and Nicholas Guiang
Oct 7, 2022
LinkedIn has shifted from a buttoned-up career-driven site to content creation and, sometimes, oversharing. Lora Kelley of The New York Times explains the changes.
LinkedIn is no longer a buttoned-up resume showcase as feeds fill up with crying selfies and tales of burnout. "People are posting about ... personal challenges," says Lora Kelley of The New York Times.
Edward Smith/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:34 PM PDT
28:15
4:36 PM PDT
27:26
1:47 PM PDT
1:50
8:02 AM PDT
7:49
2:37 AM PDT
5:38
Oct 6, 2022
29:01
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
What would the job market look like if there'd been no COVID pandemic?
What would the job market look like if there'd been no COVID pandemic?
Looking to go viral? Try LinkedIn.
Looking to go viral? Try LinkedIn.
Demand for electronics is falling. But some types of semiconductors are still in short supply.
Demand for electronics is falling. But some types of semiconductors are still in short supply.
The inventors of the now-ubiquitous barcode received a patent 70 years ago
The inventors of the now-ubiquitous barcode received a patent 70 years ago