“Sliding doors” economics
Plus: semiconductor demand, oversharing on LinkedIn and what to make of the September jobs report.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times and Sudeep Reddy at Politico about the September jobs report, how the Federal’s Reserve’s monetary policy is affecting the economy, and more.
What would the job market look like if there'd been no COVID pandemic?
Different in many ways. But not that different.
Demand for electronics is falling. But some types of semiconductors are still in short supply.
Samsung and AMD say demand is weakening for high-end devices like laptops and smartphones. But vehicles still face semiconductor shortages.
Looking to go viral? Try LinkedIn.
LinkedIn has shifted from a buttoned-up career-driven site to content creation and, sometimes, oversharing. Lora Kelley of The New York Times explains the changes.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer