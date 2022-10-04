When a shrinking job market isn’t so bad
Job openings were down in August, a positive sign for Fed policymakers. Plus, a chemical giant in Germany faces potential gas rationing.
Segments From this episode
There are fewer job openings in the U.S. That could be a sign that the Fed's rate hikes are working.
There's less demand for workers in retail and many service sectors.
Have markets reached rock bottom?
After a spectacular rally in markets, is this the end of the road for the bear market or a detour?
For importers, taking advantage of the strong dollar hasn’t been easy
Foreign vendors often prefer to be paid in U.S. dollars instead of their local currencies. Others are adding energy surcharges.
Chemical giant BASF is under threat after Russians turn off the gas
Gas rationing by the Berlin government this winter could hit the German chemical industry and dent the global economy.
Raising the curtain on "productivity theater"
Employees don't want be labeled "quiet quitters," so they're working to appear busy. Rani Molla of Vox explains the practice.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer