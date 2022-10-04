Hurricane IanEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🎵 Donate any amount today and download 5 different Marketplace ringtones 🎵 Give Now
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
When a shrinking job market isn’t so bad
Oct 4, 2022

When a shrinking job market isn’t so bad

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Job openings were down in August, a positive sign for Fed policymakers. Plus, a chemical giant in Germany faces potential gas rationing.

Segments From this episode

There are fewer job openings in the U.S. That could be a sign that the Fed's rate hikes are working.

by Lily Jamali
Oct 4, 2022
There's less demand for workers in retail and many service sectors.
JOLTS numbers show job openings particularly shrank in the retail sector.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Old Navy
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Have markets reached rock bottom?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Oct 4, 2022
After a spectacular rally in markets, is this the end of the road for the bear market or a detour?
Stocks rallied Monday, but are still a long way from recovering from their bear market dips.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

For importers, taking advantage of the strong dollar hasn’t been easy

by Justin Ho
Oct 4, 2022
Foreign vendors often prefer to be paid in U.S. dollars instead of their local currencies. Others are adding energy surcharges.
A lot of businesses have been hoping that the stronger dollar would help them save some money on imports — but that hasn't been the case for many.
Daniel Munoz/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Chemical giant BASF is under threat after Russians turn off the gas

by Stephen Beard
Oct 4, 2022
Gas rationing by the Berlin government this winter could hit the German chemical industry and dent the global economy.
BASF, the world’s largest chemical company, may be forced to grapple with natural gas rationing if Germany experiences a cold winter.
Daniel Roland/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Raising the curtain on "productivity theater"

by Kai Ryssdal and Nicholas Guiang
Oct 4, 2022
Employees don't want be labeled "quiet quitters," so they're working to appear busy. Rani Molla of Vox explains the practice.
Nearly 90% of managers don't trust that their hybrid employees are productive, according to a Microsoft survey.
Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:48 PM PDT
29:14
4:35 PM PDT
27:20
1:44 PM PDT
1:50
7:44 AM PDT
7:21
2:36 AM PDT
7:36
Sep 29, 2022
2:55
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Have markets reached rock bottom?
Have markets reached rock bottom?
There are fewer job openings in the U.S. That could be a sign that the Fed's rate hikes are working.
There are fewer job openings in the U.S. That could be a sign that the Fed's rate hikes are working.
Raising the curtain on "productivity theater"
Raising the curtain on "productivity theater"
The cost of false reports of school shootings go way beyond the financial
The cost of false reports of school shootings go way beyond the financial