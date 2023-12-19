Sending money home
Remittances can make up major portions of a country's GDP. Plus, new home starts were up in November.
Housing construction was expected to fall in November. Instead, it surged.
Housing starts surged nearly 15%, blowing expectations out of the water. What does that mean for the future of the housing market?
As the U.S. courts EV battery manufacturers, Canada follows suit
Canada's federal government teamed up with Quebec's provincial government to offer a Swedish company $2 billion in subsidies.
Remittances grew again in 2023
Migrants around the world sent nearly $670 billion back to family members in their home countries. For some countries, remittances make up a quarter to a half of GDP.
Georgia program offers solar panels to lower-income households
A Georgia program is seeking to alleviate the financial burden of solar installation to promote green energy.
Alternative investments went on a wild ride during the pandemic
Many investors dabble in collectibles, wine and art. The pandemic caused some to re-think that strategy.
