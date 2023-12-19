My EconomyFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Sending money home
Dec 19, 2023

Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images
Remittances can make up major portions of a country's GDP. Plus, new home starts were up in November.

Segments From this episode

Housing construction was expected to fall in November. Instead, it surged.

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Dec 19, 2023
Housing starts surged nearly 15%, blowing expectations out of the water. What does that mean for the future of the housing market?
In November, 1.56 million single-family homes began construction, up nearly 15% from October.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
As the U.S. courts EV battery manufacturers, Canada follows suit

by Henry Epp
Dec 19, 2023
Canada's federal government teamed up with Quebec's provincial government to offer a Swedish company $2 billion in subsidies.
Swedish company Northvolt plans to build a massive battery plant outside Montreal, Quebec, seen here in a digital rendering.
Courtesy Northvolt
Remittances grew again in 2023

by Samantha Fields
Dec 19, 2023
Migrants around the world sent nearly $670 billion back to family members in their home countries. For some countries, remittances make up a quarter to a half of GDP.
A major reason remittances have grown in the past few years is that the U.S. economy has fared better since the onset of the pandemic compared to other countries.
Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images
A Warmer World

Georgia program offers solar panels to lower-income households

by Emily Jones
Dec 19, 2023
A Georgia program is seeking to alleviate the financial burden of solar installation to promote green energy.
Solar installer Nicole Lee takes a photo of a house she says is “solar-ready” thanks to its sturdy roof and up-to-date electrical system.
Emily Jones/WABE
Alternative investments went on a wild ride during the pandemic

by Justin Ho
Dec 19, 2023
Many investors dabble in collectibles, wine and art. The pandemic caused some to re-think that strategy.
Alternative investment opportunities, like rare trading cards or art, can be unstable in value. Magic the Gathering card collector Seth Robertson says card values skyrocketed at the start of the pandemic and have since fallen.
Ollie Millington/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Running Around Goth Babe
STYLE Tatsuya Maruyama
Running Up That Hill Kate Bush
She Is Whimsical Arthur Beacon
Conduction Mocky

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

