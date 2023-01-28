My EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...

Save a little, spend a little
Jan 27, 2023

Save a little, spend a little

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Consumers are saving more and spending less. Today, a look at what that means. Plus, surging retail returns give a boost to liquidators.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks to Nela Richardson of ADP and Linette Lopez of Business Insider about Q4 GDP, the latest inflation numbers and the probability of a soft landing.
Raising the Debt Ceiling

Breaking down the $31.4 trillion national debt

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jan 27, 2023
There are public holders and government agencies, which all comes into play in the congressional debt ceiling battle.
The national debt is made up of two big pieces — intragovernmental holdings and IOUs held by the public. Above, the U.S. Capitol dome seen through a glass ceiling.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Spending on services is starting to taper off, U.S. data indicates

by Justin Ho
Jan 27, 2023
Until recently, consumers had been spending less on goods and more on services. That's changing. Here's what it could mean for inflation.
While consumer appetite to travel remains strong, more people are opting to drive rather than fly.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Savings are up, spending is down. Are consumers better off or just nervous?

by Samantha Fields
Jan 27, 2023
The savings rate went up half a percentage point in December, but it's still not back to pre-pandemic levels.
Wipada Wipawin/Getty Images
Inside the booming business of reselling returned merchandise

by Kristin Schwab
Jan 27, 2023
Everyone from publicly traded companies to individuals working out of their garages are buying and reselling liquidated items.
American Liquidations buys up to 60 truckloads of overstock and returns merchandise every month from retailers like Target, Macy's and Sam's Club.
Kristin Schwab/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Just the Two of Us Grover Washington, Jr., Bill Withers
Pain De La Soul, Snoop Dogg
What You Need KAYTRANADA
So We Won't Forget Khruangbin
Cleva Erykah Badu, Roy Ayers
Anti-Hero Taylor Swift

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

