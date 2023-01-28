Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.
Save a little, spend a little
Consumers are saving more and spending less. Today, a look at what that means. Plus, surging retail returns give a boost to liquidators.
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks to Nela Richardson of ADP and Linette Lopez of Business Insider about Q4 GDP, the latest inflation numbers and the probability of a soft landing.
Breaking down the $31.4 trillion national debt
There are public holders and government agencies, which all comes into play in the congressional debt ceiling battle.
Spending on services is starting to taper off, U.S. data indicates
Until recently, consumers had been spending less on goods and more on services. That's changing. Here's what it could mean for inflation.
Savings are up, spending is down. Are consumers better off or just nervous?
The savings rate went up half a percentage point in December, but it's still not back to pre-pandemic levels.
Inside the booming business of reselling returned merchandise
Everyone from publicly traded companies to individuals working out of their garages are buying and reselling liquidated items.
