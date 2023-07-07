This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

On the ground with Janet Yellen in China
Jul 7, 2023

On the ground with Janet Yellen in China

Mark Schiefelbein/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Plus: We'll talk with our panel of experts about this morning's jobs numbers and examine the cyclical market for semiconductors.

Segments From this episode

The economy is still creating jobs, but at a slower pace

Heather Long of The Washington Post gives today’s jobs report a B+. It’s surprising how “steady and sturdy” the labor market has been, says Sudeep Reddy of Politico.

Hiring by state and local governments has bounced back big-time

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jul 7, 2023
Governing bodies have collectively added 57,000 people per month, on average, this year, outpacing previous public-sector recoveries.
State and local governments have been hiring at more than double last year's rate. Above, Philadelphia City Hall.
Mark Makela/Getty Images
Supply of low-cost apartments dwindled over last decade, study says

by Matt Levin
Jul 7, 2023
Ultra-cheap rentals declined in every state, especially in Texas and North Carolina, where renters from more expensive markets are moving.
States like Texas, above, and North Carolina had a particularly sharp drop in low-cost apartments.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Yellen is looking for "fair competition" in China

The Treasury secretary wants the world’s two largest economies to have a dialogue, says Marketplace’s Kai Ryssdal, who’s traveling with Yellen’s press pool.

Has the computer chip glut reached its peak?

by Henry Epp
Jul 7, 2023
The semiconductor industry is notoriously cyclical, but the need for chips that power artificial intelligence may be what kicks up demand this time around.
Samsung reported a huge decrease in quarterly profits this week.
UNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images
Consumer spending is “all over the place,” chocolate shop owner says

by Richard Cunningham
Jul 7, 2023
Even with erratic demand, this Maine chocolatier is optimistic about a strong year for her business.
Dean's Sweets in Portland, Maine, is looking forward to a busy summer.
Melissa Mullen Photography
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

