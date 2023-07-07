On the ground with Janet Yellen in China
Plus: We'll talk with our panel of experts about this morning's jobs numbers and examine the cyclical market for semiconductors.
The economy is still creating jobs, but at a slower pace
Heather Long of The Washington Post gives today’s jobs report a B+. It’s surprising how “steady and sturdy” the labor market has been, says Sudeep Reddy of Politico.
Hiring by state and local governments has bounced back big-time
Governing bodies have collectively added 57,000 people per month, on average, this year, outpacing previous public-sector recoveries.
Supply of low-cost apartments dwindled over last decade, study says
Ultra-cheap rentals declined in every state, especially in Texas and North Carolina, where renters from more expensive markets are moving.
Yellen is looking for "fair competition" in China
The Treasury secretary wants the world’s two largest economies to have a dialogue, says Marketplace’s Kai Ryssdal, who’s traveling with Yellen’s press pool.
Has the computer chip glut reached its peak?
The semiconductor industry is notoriously cyclical, but the need for chips that power artificial intelligence may be what kicks up demand this time around.
Consumer spending is “all over the place,” chocolate shop owner says
Even with erratic demand, this Maine chocolatier is optimistic about a strong year for her business.
