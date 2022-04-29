Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Oil producers’ megaprofits stir up calls for windfall tax
Apr 29, 2022

Oil producers' megaprofits stir up calls for windfall tax

Plus: The inflation gauge favored by the Federal Reserve and how Brits are pushing back against lawsuits aimed at oligarchs' critics.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal speaks with Politico’s Kate Davidson and Insider’s Linette Lopez about the personal consumption expenditures Index, jobs and inflation for the Weekly Wrap.
New data shows companies are spending more on workers

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 29, 2022
Wages are rising and benefits are getting better. Trouble is, inflation is outpacing pay.
Creative/ Getty Images
Rising oil prices fuel a windfall for the industry

by Matt Levin
Apr 29, 2022
Outsize profits and stock buybacks are inviting more scrutiny from policymakers and environmental advocates.
Exxon Mobil reported quarterly profits of $5.5 billion and plans significant stock buybacks. Above, prices at a Southern California gas station in 2008.
David McNew/Getty Images
When it comes to inflation measures, the Federal Reserve prefers the PCE

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Apr 29, 2022
For monetary officials, the personal consumption expenditures gauge beats the CPI. A trip to the grocery store helps explain why.
The personal consumption expenditures price index captures purchasing behavior better than the consumer price index, according to economists.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Brits push back against SLAPP lawsuits that "gag" critics of oligarchs

by Stephen Beard
Apr 29, 2022
The U.K. government has promised to act against the suits that allow wealthy litigants to abuse libel law and deter reporting on their finances.
The U.K. government has promised to take action against SLAPPs, lawsuits that often target journalists, authors and campaign groups.
baona/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Crazy In Love (feat. Jay-Z) Beyoncé, JAY-Z
Doo Wop (That Thing) Ms. Lauryn Hill
Sky's the Limit (feat. 112) - 2014 Remaster The Notorious B.I.G., 112
So Far to Go J Dilla, Common, D'Angelo
Summer Madness - Exclusive Cover Version Khruangbin
When I Be On Tha Mic Rakim

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

