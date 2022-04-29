Oil producers’ megaprofits stir up calls for windfall tax
Plus: The inflation gauge favored by the Federal Reserve and how Brits are pushing back against lawsuits aimed at oligarchs' critics.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal speaks with Politico’s Kate Davidson and Insider’s Linette Lopez about the personal consumption expenditures Index, jobs and inflation for the Weekly Wrap.
New data shows companies are spending more on workers
Wages are rising and benefits are getting better. Trouble is, inflation is outpacing pay.
Rising oil prices fuel a windfall for the industry
Outsize profits and stock buybacks are inviting more scrutiny from policymakers and environmental advocates.
When it comes to inflation measures, the Federal Reserve prefers the PCE
For monetary officials, the personal consumption expenditures gauge beats the CPI. A trip to the grocery store helps explain why.
Brits push back against SLAPP lawsuits that "gag" critics of oligarchs
The U.K. government has promised to act against the suits that allow wealthy litigants to abuse libel law and deter reporting on their finances.
