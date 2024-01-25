My EconomyIsrael-Hamas WarShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The New Deal’s legacy
Jan 24, 2024

The New Deal’s legacy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Library of Congress
In the first part of our new series, "Breaking Ground," we explain how the New Deal changed American society.

Segments From this episode

Breaking Ground

FDR's New Deal transformed the economy. Could Biden do the same?

by Kai Ryssdal , Andie Corban and Maria Hollenhorst
Jan 24, 2024
We look back at a moment in U.S. history when the federal government remade its relationship with the economy.
President Joe Biden sits in the Oval Office in November. Above the fireplace is a portrait of Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

"El Jardin" Hermanos Gutiérrez
"The World is Ours" Funky DL

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:23 PM PST
25:50
2:12 PM PST
1:05
2:12 PM PST
12:54
7:49 AM PST
7:07
3:07 AM PST
11:58
Jan 10, 2024
11:14
Dec 20, 2023
2:31
AI might not take your job after all
AI might not take your job after all
Do shareholder ESG resolutions make a difference?
Do shareholder ESG resolutions make a difference?
Can't sleep? Mattresses, masks and supplements say they can help.
Can't sleep? Mattresses, masks and supplements say they can help.
Higher interest rates and troubled commercial real estate are piling pressure on regional banks
Banks in Turmoil
Higher interest rates and troubled commercial real estate are piling pressure on regional banks