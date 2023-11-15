Government ShutdownIsrael-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Milton Friedman’s impact
Nov 15, 2023

Alex Wong/Getty Images
We'll talk to author Jennifer Burns, who calls him the "last conservative." Plus, President Biden meets with President Xi.

Segments From this episode

President Biden meets Chinese president Xi Jinping

by Kai Ryssdal , Sean McHenry and Sofia Terenzio

We’ll give some economic context to their first meeting in over a year.

What counts as "discretionary" spending?

by Samantha Fields
Nov 15, 2023
Shoppers have been pulling back on "discretionary" spending at retailers.
What counts as "discretionary" spending varies from person to person, depending on their spending habits. For example, food is a necessity, but there's a difference between pantry staples and a prepared steak dinner.
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
Shelf Life

Are we still living in Milton Friedman’s economy?

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Nov 15, 2023
A conversation about the life and legacy of economist Milton Friedman with historian Jennifer Burns.
Milton Friedman, one of the most famous economists of the 20th century, died in 2006. But his ideas remain a presence in economics today.
STAFF/AFP via Getty Images
International students are returning to U.S. colleges and universities 

by Stephanie Hughes
Nov 15, 2023
But they're not quite back to pre-pandemic levels, and they're coming from different parts of the world.
The impact of international student enrollment on a university's bottom line varies — are the students are undergraduates paying full tuition or graduate students who get paid a stipend?
Megan Jelinger/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Reap What You Sow deKAH Hip Hop Orchestra
gogobebe MAMAMOO
Good to Me Freddie Joachim
Luv(sic.) pt3 (feat. Shing02) Nujabes, Shing02
Chavalier Bulltoe Totorro
No Helmet Up Indianola RJD2

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

