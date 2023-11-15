Milton Friedman’s impact
We'll talk to author Jennifer Burns, who calls him the "last conservative." Plus, President Biden meets with President Xi.
Segments From this episode
President Biden meets Chinese president Xi Jinping
We’ll give some economic context to their first meeting in over a year.
What counts as "discretionary" spending?
Shoppers have been pulling back on "discretionary" spending at retailers.
Are we still living in Milton Friedman’s economy?
A conversation about the life and legacy of economist Milton Friedman with historian Jennifer Burns.
International students are returning to U.S. colleges and universities
But they're not quite back to pre-pandemic levels, and they're coming from different parts of the world.
Music from the episode
Reap What You Sow deKAH Hip Hop Orchestra
gogobebe MAMAMOO
Good to Me Freddie Joachim
Luv(sic.) pt3 (feat. Shing02) Nujabes, Shing02
Chavalier Bulltoe Totorro
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer