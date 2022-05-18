Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Let’s put Wall Street’s bad day in context
May 18, 2022

Let's put Wall Street's bad day in context

It wasn't a pretty day for the stock market. But it wasn't entirely unexpected either. Plus, Ben Bernanke on the Fed's communication strategy.

Segments From this episode

The stock market takes the hint

Marketplace's Sabri Ben-Achour breaks down today's sell-off in major U.S. indices.
There are signs that the red-hot housing market may be cooling down

by Samantha Fields
May 18, 2022
Yes, mortgage rates are high. But demand is starting fall because of that, and prices aren't rising as fast as they have been, experts say.
Though home prices are still rising, they're not rising as fast as they have been, according to Redfin.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Imags
Former Chair Ben Bernanke takes long view of Federal Reserve's current challenges

by Kai Ryssdal and Marketplace Staff
May 17, 2022
“I think it's important to look back at history,” said the former leader of the U.S. central bank.
During an interview with Kai Ryssdal of "Marketplace," former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke discussed how the Federal Reserve has dealt with inflation in the past as well as its current approach.
Nancy Farghalli/Marketplace
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

