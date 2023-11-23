It’s all about that holiday spending
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Black Friday is still a sacred holiday for retailers, but the lines between in-store and online are blurring. Plus, holiday deals are coming earlier and more often.
Segments From this episode
You're not imagining it: Holiday shopping season really did start earlier this year
But if we're buying now, will retailers pay later?
In retail, it's all about "omnichannel" selling
It’s not in-store versus online — it’s in-store and online, and something in between.
How Kickstarter became a marketing tool for board games
Crowdfunding helps publishers generate buzz for new games, driving sales of deluxe copies.
How to stay healthy on a night shift
Graveyard shift workers face higher risk of diabetes, heart disease and obesity due to their unhealthy diet and sleep patterns.
“Unhappy hour”: Pubs in the United Kingdom introduce surge pricing
The cost of a pint of beer is going to go up at busier times in hundreds of pubs owned by the Stonegate Group.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer