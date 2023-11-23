Israel-Hamas WarFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

It’s all about that holiday spending
Nov 23, 2023

It's all about that holiday spending

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Black Friday is still a sacred holiday for retailers, but the lines between in-store and online are blurring. Plus, holiday deals are coming earlier and more often.

Segments From this episode

You're not imagining it: Holiday shopping season really did start earlier this year

by Kimberly Adams
Nov 23, 2023
But if we're buying now, will retailers pay later?
Holiday shopping season may have started early this year, but it's also predicted to go later than usual.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
In retail, it's all about "omnichannel" selling

by Elizabeth Trovall
Nov 23, 2023
It’s not in-store versus online — it’s in-store and online, and something in between.
"[Walmart's] in-store experience is really consistent. They have a lot of doors throughout the U.S. But they're also putting a lot of efforts into online Black Friday deals," said Brittany Steiger at Mintel.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
How Kickstarter became a marketing tool for board games

by Maria Hollenhorst
Nov 23, 2023
Crowdfunding helps publishers generate buzz for new games, driving sales of deluxe copies.
Board game enthusiasts play Critter Kitchen, one of a growing number of strategy games that have raised more than $1 million on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter.
Maria Hollenhorst/Marketplace
How to stay healthy on a night shift

by Frey Lindsay
Nov 23, 2023
Graveyard shift workers face higher risk of diabetes, heart disease and obesity due to their unhealthy diet and sleep patterns.
Your body is supposed to be asleep overnight, but if you're working, you need fuel.
Aris Oikonomou/AFP via Getty Images
“Unhappy hour”: Pubs in the United Kingdom introduce surge pricing

by Elizabeth Hotson
Nov 23, 2023
The cost of a pint of beer is going to go up at busier times in hundreds of pubs owned by the Stonegate Group.
The Stonegate Group, owner of the U.K. bar chain Slug & Lettuce, has implemented dynamic pricing — allowing them to charge more at peak times and offer discounts during quieter moments.
John Keeble/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

