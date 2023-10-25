Is there a cure for the nurse shortage?
Today: Can staffing mandates bring more nurses into the profession as Americans age? Also, more bumps in the road for the EV industry.
The new phase of the Microsoft-Google rivalry: AI and the cloud
Google, aka Alphabet, and Microsoft are longtime rivals. Lately, Microsoft has been on the offensive, building strength in key areas of tech.
With many homebuyers priced out, builders try to sweeten the deal
A lot of homebuilders are working with lenders to offer lower mortgage rates — or they're offering other incentives like money towards closing costs.
As the need for nursing homes grows, nurses are in short supply
The government wants to set staffing standards at nursing homes, but the industry says there are too few nurses to allow it to comply.
The "lumpy" road to affordable EVs just got a little longer
Even though prices have come down and the federal government is helping with rebates, the average price is still above $50,000.
The value of parks is rising. Luckily, in many cases, costs are declining.
High construction expenses and budget pressures are pushing developers to be creatively cost-conscious as they expand access to green spaces.
How this California business puts animals to work preventing wildfires
Shepherdess Land & Livestock offers prescribed grazing services with sheep and goats.
Music from the episode
Origins Tennis
Karma Taylor Swift
Like Crazy Jimin
death bed (coffee for your head) beabadoobee, Powfu
summer party 3019 In Love With a Ghost
LOST IN PARADISE ALI, AKLO
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer