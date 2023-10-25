Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Is there a cure for the nurse shortage?
Oct 25, 2023

Is there a cure for the nurse shortage?

Nursing home resident Nancy Hoover with Joan Strassner, a licensed practical nurse. Strassner likes to sing with residents but is often swamped with work due to tight staffing. Maya Marchel Hoff/Marketplace
Today: Can staffing mandates bring more nurses into the profession as Americans age? Also, more bumps in the road for the EV industry.

The new phase of the Microsoft-Google rivalry: AI and the cloud

by Matt Levin
Oct 25, 2023
Google, aka Alphabet, and Microsoft are longtime rivals. Lately, Microsoft has been on the offensive, building strength in key areas of tech.
Microsoft invested in OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, which is now integrated into the Bing search engine.
Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images
With many homebuyers priced out, builders try to sweeten the deal

by Samantha Fields
Oct 25, 2023
A lot of homebuilders are working with lenders to offer lower mortgage rates — or they're offering other incentives like money towards closing costs.
ANNVIPS/iStock / Getty Images Plu
As the need for nursing homes grows, nurses are in short supply

by Kimberly Adams
Oct 25, 2023
The government wants to set staffing standards at nursing homes, but the industry says there are too few nurses to allow it to comply.
Nursing home resident Nancy Hoover with Joan Strassner, a licensed practical nurse. Strassner likes to sing with residents but is often swamped with work due to tight staffing.
Maya Marchel Hoff/Marketplace
The "lumpy" road to affordable EVs just got a little longer

by Elizabeth Trovall
Oct 25, 2023
Even though prices have come down and the federal government is helping with rebates, the average price is still above $50,000.
It’s hard to build up new supply chains of EV parts like batteries and electric-motor systems.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The value of parks is rising. Luckily, in many cases, costs are declining.

by Kai Ryssdal and Richard Cunningham
Oct 25, 2023
High construction expenses and budget pressures are pushing developers to be creatively cost-conscious as they expand access to green spaces.
Parks are a resource for mental health and climate resilience, says journalist Patrick Sisson.
Francesco Scatena/iStock/Getty Images Plus
My Economy

How this California business puts animals to work preventing wildfires

by Maria Hollenhorst
Oct 25, 2023
Shepherdess Land & Livestock offers prescribed grazing services with sheep and goats.
“We use our animals in a very special, targeted type of manner, very different to traditional ranching with grazing animals,” says Cole Bush, owner and operator of Shepherdess Land & Livestock in California’s Ojai Valley.
Paul Mirah Collins
Music from the episode

Origins Tennis
Karma Taylor Swift
Like Crazy Jimin
death bed (coffee for your head) beabadoobee, Powfu
summer party 3019 In Love With a Ghost
LOST IN PARADISE ALI, AKLO

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

