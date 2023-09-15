How We SurviveAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...Million Bazillion

Is it time to question the economic vibe?
Sep 15, 2023

Is it time to question the economic vibe?

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Plus, why immigration is important to the AI race, car dealers react to the UAW strike and a candle shop prepares to light up the holidays.

Segments From this episode

Student debt repayments and the consumer cash problem

by Kai Ryssdal

Amara Omeokwe of The Wall Street Journal and Jordyn Holman of The New York Times join Kai Ryssdal to discuss the week’s economic news.

The economy apparently shrank and grew at the same time

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Sep 15, 2023
Depending on how you measure it, the economy either grew or shrank, according to BEA statistics.
Gross domestic product, or GDP, and gross domestic income, or GDI, are different ways to measure the economy.
primeimages/Getty Images
Immigration reform seen as key to U.S. AI leadership

by Matt Levin
Sep 15, 2023
If the U.S. fails to attract and retain foreign AI talent, the biggest winner could be Canada.
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
How are car dealers feeling about the UAW strike?

by Henry Epp
Sep 15, 2023
Solid Inventory is keeping some worries away for now. But a prolonged strike could hurt the industry, one expert says.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Furniture sellers adapt to a nationwide drop in sales

by Stephanie Hughes
Sep 15, 2023
Sales at furniture stores have been sliding amid a cooling housing market and weakening consumer sentiment about making big purchases.
AJ Venable at Urban Links Furniture & Appliances in Baltimore. He said his customers have become more price-sensitive.
Stephanie Hughes/Marketplace
This Seattle candle maker is hoping to see "an uptick" this fall

by Sean McHenry
Sep 15, 2023
While it's currently the "slow season" in her shop, candle maker Colina Bruce is hoping to see an uptick in October.
"We did a lot of vendors markets this summer where we literally were just, every single weekend, trying to make up for the slowness that was happening in the shop," said Colina Bruce (right).
Courtesy Bruce.
Music from the episode

Hell N Back Bakar
The Middle Jimmy Eats World
Air Pockets Mocky
Khudi Bhi Aasman Khruangbin
Everything Now Arcade Fire

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer

