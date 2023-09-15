Is it time to question the economic vibe?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus, why immigration is important to the AI race, car dealers react to the UAW strike and a candle shop prepares to light up the holidays.
Segments From this episode
Student debt repayments and the consumer cash problem
Amara Omeokwe of The Wall Street Journal and Jordyn Holman of The New York Times join Kai Ryssdal to discuss the week’s economic news.
The economy apparently shrank and grew at the same time
Depending on how you measure it, the economy either grew or shrank, according to BEA statistics.
Immigration reform seen as key to U.S. AI leadership
If the U.S. fails to attract and retain foreign AI talent, the biggest winner could be Canada.
How are car dealers feeling about the UAW strike?
Solid Inventory is keeping some worries away for now. But a prolonged strike could hurt the industry, one expert says.
Furniture sellers adapt to a nationwide drop in sales
Sales at furniture stores have been sliding amid a cooling housing market and weakening consumer sentiment about making big purchases.
This Seattle candle maker is hoping to see "an uptick" this fall
While it's currently the "slow season" in her shop, candle maker Colina Bruce is hoping to see an uptick in October.
Music from the episode
Hell N Back Bakar
The Middle Jimmy Eats World
Air Pockets Mocky
Khudi Bhi Aasman Khruangbin
Everything Now Arcade Fire
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer