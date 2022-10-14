Inflation may be losing steam … here and there
Think of inflation as a runner. Price increases are slowing in some sectors but going strong in others. Plus, the pros and cons of owning an e-bike.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks with Amara Omeokwe at the Wall Street Journal and Kate Davidson at Politico about the dismissal of Britain’s chief finance minister and what persistent inflation will mean for both the economy and monetary policy in the U.S.
Inflation may be losing momentum. But not everywhere.
Labor Department numbers for September show inflation slowing in some sectors.
How would a Kroger-Albertsons merger change grocery prices?
Kroger would become a bigger competitor against giants like Walmart, giving it more bargaining power over suppliers.
Some struggle economically as China's 20th Communist Party Congress begins
Under President Xi Jinping, tech and real estate oversight has tightened, while the private tutoring sector has been flattened.
E-bikes are soaring in popularity, but some still have reservations
"I find myself looking at the other bikers going slowly and going ‘just get out of my way,’" says Ian Bogost, contributing writer at The Atlantic.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer