Inflation may be losing steam … here and there
Oct 14, 2022

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Rock 'n' Roll Running Series
Think of inflation as a runner. Price increases are slowing in some sectors but going strong in others. Plus, the pros and cons of owning an e-bike.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks with Amara Omeokwe at the Wall Street Journal and Kate Davidson at Politico about the dismissal of Britain’s chief finance minister and what persistent inflation will mean for both the economy and monetary policy in the U.S.
Inflation may be losing momentum. But not everywhere.

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Oct 14, 2022
Labor Department numbers for September show inflation slowing in some sectors.
In this economy, inflation is running at different speeds in different sectors.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
How would a Kroger-Albertsons merger change grocery prices?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Oct 14, 2022
Kroger would become a bigger competitor against giants like Walmart, giving it more bargaining power over suppliers.
Though Kroger recently announced plans to buy Albertsons, it's unclear what that would mean for customers' grocery bills.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Some struggle economically as China's 20th Communist Party Congress begins

by Jennifer Pak
Oct 14, 2022
Under President Xi Jinping, tech and real estate oversight has tightened, while the private tutoring sector has been flattened.
A sign celebrating the Chinese Communist Party's 100th anniversary sits prominently in a commercial center in Shanghai in 2021.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
E-bikes are soaring in popularity, but some still have reservations 

by Kai Ryssdal and Anais Amin
Oct 14, 2022
"I find myself looking at the other bikers going slowly and going ‘just get out of my way,’" says Ian Bogost, contributing writer at The Atlantic.
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

