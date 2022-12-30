Inflation has been the economic story of the year
Today, we look back at the economic year that was. Then, we'll hear a small-business love story and delve into the growing trend of sustainable, edible fashion.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Kimberly Adams talks to Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post and Linette Lopez at Business Insider delve into the economic year that was.
Can Southwest regain passengers' trust?
Leisure travelers may be quick to forgive and forget. Business travelers, not so much.
On their first date, this now-married couple decided to open a business
Aryn Henning Nichols and Benji Nichols run Inspire(d) magazine from Decorah, Iowa.
As natural gas prices fall, coal's comeback may be short-lived
The coal industry filled a gap in the global energy mix after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent natural gas prices to record highs.
Fashion good enough to eat
In the fashion industry, the search for sustainable and affordable materials is growing, and that has led people to scavenge forests for such ingredients. Katie Barnfield looks at the growing trend of edible and compostable fashion.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer