How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
⏳⏳⏳ Time is running out to make your year-end gift to Marketplace. Donate Now
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Inflation has been the economic story of the year
Dec 30, 2022

Inflation has been the economic story of the year

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images
Today, we look back at the economic year that was. Then, we'll hear a small-business love story and delve into the growing trend of sustainable, edible fashion.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Marketplace host Kimberly Adams talks to Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post and Linette Lopez at Business Insider delve into the economic year that was.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Can Southwest regain passengers' trust?

by Matt Levin
Dec 30, 2022
Leisure travelers may be quick to forgive and forget. Business travelers, not so much.
Southwest Airlines travelers search for their suitcases Wednesday at Denver International Airport. In the past week, the carrier canceled more than 16,000 flights.
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

On their first date, this now-married couple decided to open a business

by Andie Corban
Dec 30, 2022
Aryn Henning Nichols and Benji Nichols run Inspire(d) magazine from Decorah, Iowa.
Benji Nichols and Aryn Henning Nichols of Decorah, Iowa.
Courtesy Aryn Henning Nichols/Silver Moon Photography
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

As natural gas prices fall, coal's comeback may be short-lived

by Lily Jamali
Dec 30, 2022
The coal industry filled a gap in the global energy mix after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent natural gas prices to record highs.
The high prices of natural gas in Europe have sparked a coal comeback. But now gas prices are falling. Above, a coal-fired power plant near Halle, Germany.
Jens Schlueter/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Fashion good enough to eat

In the fashion industry, the search for sustainable and affordable materials is growing, and that has led people to scavenge forests for such ingredients. Katie Barnfield looks at the growing trend of edible and compostable fashion.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

2:25 PM PST
27:07
7:39 AM PST
8:03
1:51 PM PST
1:50
2:41 AM PST
7:11
Dec 27, 2022
29:56
Dec 14, 2022
33:29
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Can Southwest regain passengers' trust?
Can Southwest regain passengers' trust?
As natural gas prices fall, coal's comeback may be short-lived
As natural gas prices fall, coal's comeback may be short-lived
Coming soon: new tax incentives for low-income people to save for retirement
Coming soon: new tax incentives for low-income people to save for retirement
High mortgage rates, recession fears: Who actually wants to buy a house in 2023?
High mortgage rates, recession fears: Who actually wants to buy a house in 2023?