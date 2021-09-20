Million BazillionI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

How vaccines for younger children could boost economic recovery
Sep 20, 2021

How vaccines for younger children could boost economic recovery

Also on the show: political uncertainty takes the stage in D.C.; an Afghan American reflects on what the past few weeks have meant for her family and her work; and how companies can use the weather to predict consumer behavior.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Families, businesses optimistic with vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds near

by Amanda Peacher
Sep 20, 2021
Parents dream of vacation, restaurants, ballet lessons — and mom finally being able to work.
A boy receives his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this month. On Monday, Pfizer announced that a smaller dose of its vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5 to 11.
Rodrigo Buendia/AFP via Getty Images
Debt limits and infrastructure bills and reconciliation packages ... oh my!

Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams chats with Amy Scott about Congress’ legislative agenda and what it could mean for the economy.
What Taliban rule has meant for an Afghan American, personally and professionally

by Amy Scott and Andie Corban
Sep 20, 2021
Homa Sorouri spent years working with international aid organizations in Afghanistan. It's "dreadful," she said, to see the work they did disappear.
People wait to withdraw money outside a bank in Kandahar, Afghanistan. Banks were temporarily closed after the Taliban seized power, adding to the chaos.
Javed Tanveer/Getty Images
How does the weather affect what we buy?

by Amy Scott and Minju Park
Sep 20, 2021
Some businesses are turning to weather analytics to proactively prepare for the potentially more volatile conditions resulting from climate change.
In 2020, the U.S. had a record 22 climate disasters with losses exceeding $1 billion each, government data shows. Bill Kirk, CEO of Weather Trends International, advises companies on adapting to changing conditions.
Money Sharma/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Feel It Still Portugal. The Man
Scenic Drive Poolside
Orchids Monster Rally
Cuffed Nick Hakim
You Know I'm No Good Amy Winehouse
Back To You Selena Gomez

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

