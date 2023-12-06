Financially InclinedMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

How the podcast bubble burst
Dec 6, 2023

How the podcast bubble burst

mixetto/Getty Images
We dig into the podcasting industry with "On the Media" correspondent Micah Loewinger. Plus, representation could help close the STEM gender gap.

Segments From this episode

The logistics sector was weak in November, but that's not necessarily bad news

by Justin Ho
Dec 6, 2023
The Logistics Managers Index fell the most since April 2022, when inventories were up and shipping and warehouse costs were sky-high.
Inventory levels are down because consumers are doing a lot of buying. Plus, smoother supply chains are making more goods available in the first place.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Why restaurants and bars have been losing jobs lately

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Dec 6, 2023
Part of it? Inflation.
One reason hiring has slowed is consumer pushback to restaurants setting higher prices in the wake of ongoing inflation.
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
Gender gap in STEM persists among Gen Z

by Samantha Fields
Dec 6, 2023
Gallup's new poll of Gen Z found that 85% of boys and men say they’re interested in a career in STEM, compared to 63% of girls and women. And lack of representation is part of the problem.
Girls who have gone through a program with Girls Who Code are seven times more likely to major in STEM, says CEO Tarika Barrett.
SolStock/Getty Images
After the podcast industry boom and bust, what's next?

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Dec 6, 2023
"All of these companies, new and old, public radio and private, threw a bunch of money into podcast departments. And I think they quickly learned that the economics of this high-quality journalism is complicated," said Micah Loewinger of "On the Media."
Barriers to entry are low in the podcasting world, but turning a profit is a different story.
Jason Davis/Getty Images
Music from the episode

C.R.E.A.M. (Cash Rules Everything Around Me) Wu-Tang Clan, Buddha Monk, Inspectah Deck, Method Man, Raekwon
Buried In Detroit Mike Posner
Cleva Erykah Badu, Roy Ayers
Unfold You Rostam

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

