How the podcast bubble burst
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We dig into the podcasting industry with "On the Media" correspondent Micah Loewinger. Plus, representation could help close the STEM gender gap.
Segments From this episode
The logistics sector was weak in November, but that's not necessarily bad news
The Logistics Managers Index fell the most since April 2022, when inventories were up and shipping and warehouse costs were sky-high.
Why restaurants and bars have been losing jobs lately
Part of it? Inflation.
Gender gap in STEM persists among Gen Z
Gallup's new poll of Gen Z found that 85% of boys and men say they’re interested in a career in STEM, compared to 63% of girls and women. And lack of representation is part of the problem.
After the podcast industry boom and bust, what's next?
"All of these companies, new and old, public radio and private, threw a bunch of money into podcast departments. And I think they quickly learned that the economics of this high-quality journalism is complicated," said Micah Loewinger of "On the Media."
Music from the episode
C.R.E.A.M. (Cash Rules Everything Around Me) Wu-Tang Clan, Buddha Monk, Inspectah Deck, Method Man, Raekwon
Buried In Detroit Mike Posner
Cleva Erykah Badu, Roy Ayers
Unfold You Rostam
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer