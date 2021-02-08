Feb 8, 2021
How “pooled testing” can help keep schools open
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Pooled testing occurs when multiple samples are tested collectively. Plus, a conversation with the writer-director of "Miss Juneteenth."
Music from the episode
Animals Baths
Luv(sic.) pt3 (feat. Shing02) Nujabes, Shing02
Never Catch Me Flying Lotus, Kendrick Lamar
Philodendron Fields Monster Rally
Which Way To Paradise Poolside
Other Side Of The Game Erykah Badu
Dreams The Cranberries
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer