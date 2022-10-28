How much longer?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The Fed's rate hikes are being felt throughout the economy, but we may be asking that a while longer before prices start to stabilize. Plus, a look back at the week in economics.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
"Marketplace" host Kai chats with Sudeep Reddy at Politico about the latest gross domestic product report, the personal consumption expenditures index, the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting and more.
How long does it take for Fed rate hikes to work?
Though the Federal Reserve's actions are being felt throughout the economy, stabilizing prices could take 12 to 18 months.
Buyers snap up U.S. Treasury I bonds before interest rate deadline
Treasury's website was overwhelmed as investors clamored for the inflation-adjusted savings bonds to lock in a 9.62% rate.
Could getting more tech employees in classrooms help college students stick with STEM?
It's not common for companies to be involved with teaching freshmen-level courses. A new program in Chicago is trying it out.
Live shows are back. But the economics behind them aren't great.
Many musicians rely on touring for revenue. But they are facing inflation, supply chain problems and a lot of competition.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer