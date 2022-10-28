How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Oct 28, 2022

How much longer?

The Fed's rate hikes are being felt throughout the economy, but we may be asking that a while longer before prices start to stabilize. Plus, a look back at the week in economics.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

"Marketplace" host Kai chats with Sudeep Reddy at Politico about the latest gross domestic product report, the personal consumption expenditures index, the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting and more.
How long does it take for Fed rate hikes to work?

by Matt Levin
Oct 28, 2022
Though the Federal Reserve's actions are being felt throughout the economy, stabilizing prices could take 12 to 18 months.
The Federal Reserve's interest rate moves are being felt in mortgage rates and the strong dollar, but it may take up to 18 months to tame inflation. Above, the headquarters of the Fed's Board of Governors.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Buyers snap up U.S. Treasury I bonds before interest rate deadline

by Samantha Fields
Oct 28, 2022
Treasury's website was overwhelmed as investors clamored for the inflation-adjusted savings bonds to lock in a 9.62% rate.
Amid high inflation and a rocky stock market, I bonds have boomed in popularity. They offer a high yield but are guaranteed by the government.
inte2000/Getty Images
Could getting more tech employees in classrooms help college students stick with STEM?

by Stephanie Hughes
Oct 28, 2022
It's not common for companies to be involved with teaching freshmen-level courses. A new program in Chicago is trying it out.
Alejandro Martinez, left, and Nate Beasley listen to an M1 employee through Zoom in a class at Illinois Tech.
Stephanie Hughes/Marketplace
Live shows are back. But the economics behind them aren't great.

by Justin Ho
Oct 28, 2022
Many musicians rely on touring for revenue. But they are facing inflation, supply chain problems and a lot of competition.
L7 performs in Los Angeles in January 2020. This year, the band is selling a pre-show experience to defray costs of the tour.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

