How low should wage growth go?
Nov 4, 2022

How low should wage growth go?

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Slowing wage growth may signal a cooling job market, which is what the Fed wants. Plus, layoffs, dumpster diving and YouTube copyright tool.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to Amara Omeokwe at the Wall Street Journal and Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times about the October jobs report and how the Federal Reserve is dealing with inflation expectations.
Wage growth seems to be slowing. But is it enough to please Fed policymakers?

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 4, 2022
The central bank watches for signs of wage inflation because it can drive price inflation.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said wage gains have been “well above” the level needed to come down to Fed’s 2% inflation target.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Twitter's messy layoffs show how not to communicate firings

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 4, 2022
Big hint: probably not via email. HR and management experts say a conversation is important.
Twitter — perhaps an example of how not to handle layoffs.
Constanza Hevia/AFP via Getty Images
YouTube's automated copyright tool riles up musicians

by Peter Balonon-Rosen
Nov 4, 2022
Content ID determines when content is copyrighted and can divert payments to the rights holder. But few artists have access to the tool.
YouTube limits access to its copyright tool, Content ID, to about 9,000 movie studios, record labels and publishers.
-/AFP via Getty Images
How this couple makes up to $4,000 a month dumpster diving

by Andie Corban
Nov 4, 2022
Erin and Dave Sheffield of Buffalo, New York, met dumpster diving at a local university. Now they've taken their hobby to the next level.
Dave, left, and Erin Sheffield. The Sheffields often find valuable items in trash bins that they can sell or give away.
Courtesy Erin Sheffield
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

