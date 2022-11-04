Start a $5 monthly donation and get a Marketplace Flight Paddle for all of your beverage sampling needs. Your gift supports Marketplace’s public service journalism through the midterm elections and everything that comes after.
How low should wage growth go?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Slowing wage growth may signal a cooling job market, which is what the Fed wants. Plus, layoffs, dumpster diving and YouTube copyright tool.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to Amara Omeokwe at the Wall Street Journal and Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times about the October jobs report and how the Federal Reserve is dealing with inflation expectations.
Wage growth seems to be slowing. But is it enough to please Fed policymakers?
The central bank watches for signs of wage inflation because it can drive price inflation.
Twitter's messy layoffs show how not to communicate firings
Big hint: probably not via email. HR and management experts say a conversation is important.
YouTube's automated copyright tool riles up musicians
Content ID determines when content is copyrighted and can divert payments to the rights holder. But few artists have access to the tool.
How this couple makes up to $4,000 a month dumpster diving
Erin and Dave Sheffield of Buffalo, New York, met dumpster diving at a local university. Now they've taken their hobby to the next level.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer