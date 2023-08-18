My Economy"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Houston’s heat wave is taking its toll
Aug 18, 2023

Houston’s heat wave is taking its toll

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images
A sizzling heat wave is baking Texas and impacting the health of its most vulnerable workers. Plus, a mortgage rate blast from the past.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks with Amara Omeokwe at The Wall Street Journal and Jordyn Holman at The New York Times about what’s propping up retail spending and whether revenge spending has made consumers more resilient.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Climbing 10-year Treasury yield signals costlier future for buying, borrowing

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Aug 18, 2023
If the Federal Reserve needs to keep interest rates higher to continue battling inflation, 10-year yields will have to compete.
The Treasury Department is issuing a lot of bonds to pay for recent government spending. Above, a statue of Alexander Hamilton outside the agency's offices.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

High mortgage rates recall an era of ... high mortgage rates

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Aug 18, 2023
The highest mortgage rates in 20 years are now coupled with high home prices — bringing angst to many homebuyers.
The last time mortgage rates were this high was the early 2000s. Even then, those rates were low compared to the 1980s.
Paul J. Richards/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

401(k) balances are rising, but most savers still won't have enough for retirement

by Samantha Fields
Aug 18, 2023
The average 401(k) balance is a tenth of what a middle-class person would need to maintain their lifestyle, one expert says.
Retirement balances may have gone up, but roughly half of Americans 55 and up have no retirement savings.
CatLane/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Are American tourists ready for a museum about the economy?

by Peter Crimmins
Aug 18, 2023
The National Park Service wants to turn the original First Bank of the United States in Philadelphia into a museum.
The First Bank of the United States, as seen in March 2020. The building is slated to open as a new museum of the American economy in 2026.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:21 PM PDT
28:17
7:56 AM PDT
8:22
1:48 PM PDT
1:50
3:03 AM PDT
10:13
Aug 17, 2023
15:33
Jul 13, 2023
54:16
May 26, 2023
18:56
401(k) balances are rising, but most savers still won't have enough for retirement
401(k) balances are rising, but most savers still won't have enough for retirement
High mortgage rates recall an era of ... high mortgage rates
High mortgage rates recall an era of ... high mortgage rates
The misunderstood Inflation Reduction Act
Make Me Smart
The misunderstood Inflation Reduction Act
The dangers of AI in the 2024 elections
Marketplace Tech
The dangers of AI in the 2024 elections