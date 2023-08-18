Houston’s heat wave is taking its toll
A sizzling heat wave is baking Texas and impacting the health of its most vulnerable workers. Plus, a mortgage rate blast from the past.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks with Amara Omeokwe at The Wall Street Journal and Jordyn Holman at The New York Times about what’s propping up retail spending and whether revenge spending has made consumers more resilient.
Climbing 10-year Treasury yield signals costlier future for buying, borrowing
If the Federal Reserve needs to keep interest rates higher to continue battling inflation, 10-year yields will have to compete.
High mortgage rates recall an era of ... high mortgage rates
The highest mortgage rates in 20 years are now coupled with high home prices — bringing angst to many homebuyers.
401(k) balances are rising, but most savers still won't have enough for retirement
The average 401(k) balance is a tenth of what a middle-class person would need to maintain their lifestyle, one expert says.
Are American tourists ready for a museum about the economy?
The National Park Service wants to turn the original First Bank of the United States in Philadelphia into a museum.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer