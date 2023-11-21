Happy birthday, ChatGPT!
We'll reflect on generative AI's first year in the public eye. Plus, some visitors to China grapple with homegrown tech.
Segments From this episode
ChatGPT turns 1: A generative AI status report
Some experts are surprised we're not using AI tools even more.
How easy is it for foreign visitors to use Chinese apps?
Chinese apps are becoming more embedded in daily life in China, but many obstacles remain for foreign visitors to use them.
In Tulsa, this sneaker seller hopes to attract more customers with different price points
Venita Cooper, owner of Silhouette Sneakers and Art and founder of the app Arbit, is betting that different price points will encourage customers to shop. “I’ve tried to curate a more diverse selection of sneakers in terms of price point,” said Cooper. “So fewer $1000-plus sneakers in the store and more sneakers in the $200 to $300 range
First-time homebuyers are older these days
The median age of first-time homebuyers is now 35 — up from 29 in 1981. And the median age of all homebuyers is now 49 — up from 31 in 1981.
More Americans are dipping into retirement funds for emergencies
“Hardship withdrawals” are rising, Fidelity Investments reports, most commonly to avoid eviction or foreclosure or pay medical bills.
After fleeing violence, many Venezuelan migrants seek work but lack permits
Some have temporary protected status, but work permits can take time. Those who arrived after July 31 can’t work legally.
Music from the episode
Down for the Fifth Time Flamingosis
Can I Kick It? A Tribe Called Quest
STAR WALKIN' Lil Nas X
Tangerine Glass Animals
Boyfriend Selena Gomez
Kiss Me More (feat. SZA) Doja Cat, SZA
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer