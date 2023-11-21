Israel-Hamas WarFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Happy birthday, ChatGPT!
Nov 21, 2023

Happy birthday, ChatGPT!

Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images
We'll reflect on generative AI's first year in the public eye. Plus, some visitors to China grapple with homegrown tech.

Segments From this episode

ChatGPT turns 1: A generative AI status report

by Matt Levin
Nov 21, 2023
Some experts are surprised we're not using AI tools even more.
"I think there was no business owner out there that when they were exposed to ChatGPT couldn't imagine that there was some application for this technology to make their own business more efficient," says Amin Ahmad of Vectara.
Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images
How easy is it for foreign visitors to use Chinese apps?

by Jennifer Pak
Nov 21, 2023
Chinese apps are becoming more embedded in daily life in China, but many obstacles remain for foreign visitors to use them.
Thailand's Napatr Morin learned some Chinese before visiting China for the first time to sell her rice cracker snacks. She says knowing the language, or bringing someone who speaks Chinese is crucial for business and to use Chinese apps to get around.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
In Tulsa, this sneaker seller hopes to attract more customers with different price points

by Sean McHenry

Venita Cooper, owner of Silhouette Sneakers and Art and founder of the app Arbit, is betting that different price points will encourage customers to shop. “I’ve tried to curate a more diverse selection of sneakers in terms of price point,” said Cooper. “So fewer $1000-plus sneakers in the store and more sneakers in the $200 to $300 range

First-time homebuyers are older these days

by Samantha Fields
Nov 21, 2023
The median age of first-time homebuyers is now 35 — up from 29 in 1981. And the median age of all homebuyers is now 49 — up from 31 in 1981.
The longer people have to wait to become homeowners, the more pressure there is on the rental market, says Daniel McCue with Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
More Americans are dipping into retirement funds for emergencies

by Henry Epp
Nov 21, 2023
“Hardship withdrawals” are rising, Fidelity Investments reports, most commonly to avoid eviction or foreclosure or pay medical bills.
The most common reasons for "hardship withdrawals," Fidelity reported, were avoiding eviction or foreclosure and paying medical expenses.
skodonnell/Getty Images
After fleeing violence, many Venezuelan migrants seek work but lack permits

by Esther Yoon-Ji Kang
Nov 21, 2023
Some have temporary protected status, but work permits can take time. Those who arrived after July 31 can’t work legally.
Venezuelan migrants sign in at a refugee job fair in Chicago. But attendees who arrived in the U.S. after July 31 could not apply for jobs.
Esther Yoon-Ji Kang/WBEZ
Music from the episode

Down for the Fifth Time Flamingosis
Can I Kick It? A Tribe Called Quest
STAR WALKIN' Lil Nas X
Tangerine Glass Animals
Boyfriend Selena Gomez
Kiss Me More (feat. SZA) Doja Cat, SZA

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

