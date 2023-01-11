Global economy struggles to manage “polycrisis”
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Threats like climate change and the war in Ukraine will continue to challenge the world economy. Plus, small businesses get recession-ready.
Segments From this episode
Red Texas is flush, blue California has a deficit, but it's more about economics than politics
Fewer tech millionaires were minted in 2022, hurting California's bottom line, while in Texas, the oil and gas industry boomed.
Like other banks before it, Wells Fargo pulls back from mortgage biz
It used to be the top mortgage lender in the country.
In Butte, Montana, holiday shoppers "spent a lot, smiled a lot"
Mall manager Alana Ferko is coming off a strong holiday shopping season coupled with new business from a Hollywood production.
A battered world economy faces a "polycrisis"
The World Economic Forum's new report identifies a long list of interconnected economic threats that could feed off of and worsen each other. But there is a caveat.
Eyeing a recession, small businesses look to boost revenue and inventory
Small business owners continue to face a lot of uncertainty over COVID, rising interest rates, and the possibility of a recession. So many are taking steps to prepare for a potential downturn in 2023.
Hospitals explore virtual nursing to cover staffing shortages and fight burnout
With nurses facing burnout like never before, some hospitals are exploring remote work options that could keep experienced RNs on the job longer.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer