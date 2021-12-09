For some small businesses, the wonky supply chain is an opportunity
Segments From this episode
4.2 million people quit their jobs in October
That was down slightly from September, but still high. Some say watch that figure to know what will happen to the economy in 2022.
Inflation is painful, but there's an upside
Borrowers benefit because their debts can become less expensive.
Some small businesses see silver linings in the janky supply chain
Smaller companies are more nimble than big department stores, allowing them to take advantage of the situation.
The struggle to treat kids at a juvenile justice facility
Conditions at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake in Wisconsin were so bad that now, a federally appointed monitor oversees the facilities. As the number of kids there has declined, costs have gone up.
