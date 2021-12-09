Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

For some small businesses, the wonky supply chain is an opportunity
Dec 8, 2021

For some small businesses, the wonky supply chain is an opportunity

Plus: how the pandemic has transformed household wealth and a look at the costs and complexities of care inside a Wisconsin juvenile justice facility.

4.2 million people quit their jobs in October

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Dec 8, 2021
That was down slightly from September, but still high. Some say watch that figure to know what will happen to the economy in 2022.
According to the latest JOLTS report, the accommodation and food services sector had the largest increase in job openings.
Joe Raedle via Getty Images
Inflation is painful, but there's an upside

by Matt Levin
Dec 8, 2021
Borrowers benefit because their debts can become less expensive.
People with mortgages and car loans can actually benefit from inflation because they're paying down debt with money that's worth less than when they borrowed.
i_frontier via Getty Images
Some small businesses see silver linings in the janky supply chain

by Justin Ho
Dec 8, 2021
Smaller companies are more nimble than big department stores, allowing them to take advantage of the situation.
The congested supply chain has a lot of businesses scrambling. In some cases, that’s opened up opportunities for smaller, more nimble operators to fill in the gaps.
Mario Tama via Getty Images
The struggle to treat kids at a juvenile justice facility

by Alisa Roth
Dec 8, 2021
Conditions at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake in Wisconsin were so bad that now, a federally appointed monitor oversees the facilities. As the number of kids there has declined, costs have gone up.
The Copper Lake and Lincoln Hills schools in Wisconsin house kids who have been sentenced to live there by a judge.
Courtesy of Wisconsin Department of Corrections
Music from the episode

19-2000 Gorillaz
Mirage Toro y Moi
Social Insecurity Oddisee
Sun Dress Freddie Joachim
Sound Is Vibration Atmosphere
Megaton Mile Local Natives

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

