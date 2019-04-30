The economics of kidnapping

April 30, 2019

Kidnapping — be it of people or precious cargo — is the stuff of nightmares. But ransom and the insurance that covers it is a big business, and the vast majority of people and property make it back safely. Today, we look at how this sophisticated criminal marketplace works. But first: It's been more than a year since the United States imposed tariffs on Chinese goods. We'll hear how they are affecting American businesses. Plus: With home prices dragging, are we headed for a buyer's market?